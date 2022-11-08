« previous post |

For a country that already has Chinese characters (kanji) and two syllabaries of its own (hiragana and katakana; see also furigana), judging from the ubiquity of romaji across the country, it would appear that they are well into the process of turning Latin letters into an integral component of their quadripartite writing system. Some may argue that they already have done so.

What's going on?

Why hasn't something similar yet happened in China (Vietnam's writing system is already clearly based on the Latin alphabet)?

"Akasi or Akashi? Hepburn Most Established of Japan’s Different 'Rōmaji' Systems", Nippon.com newsletter (11/2/22)

Signs on highways and at railway stations in Japan show place names in both Japanese and Roman letters, although the rōmaji system employed can vary. The Hepburn system dominates, but the Kunrei and Nihon systems are also seen around the country.

Some excepts:

Japanese words spelled in rōmaji, or the Roman alphabet, are ubiquitous in Japan, appearing on signage on roads and at train stations as well as on product labels and in advertisements. Elementary school children first learn to spell Japanese words using the Kunrei system, but the Hepburn system is the most widely used. A less well-known Nihon system also exists.

A survey on Japanese language use by Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs sheds light on the prominence of the different systems. Concerning the Romanized spelling of the Hyōgo Prefecture city 明石, 75.4% of respondents chose the Hepburn spelling “Akashi” and 23.3% the Kunrei spelling “Akasi.” Hepburn was also the dominant form when rendering the prefecture 愛知, with 88.0% spelling it “Aichi” compared to 10.8% who chose the Kunrei form “Aiti.”

The various rōmaji styles have distinct backgrounds. The Hepburn system was devised by a group that included US missionary James Curtis Hepburn, to whom history has assigned sole naming credit after he adopted the form for the third edition of a popular Japanese-English dictionary, published in 1886. The Kunrei system derives from the earlier Nihon system and is the first form that most children learn. As Hepburn is easier for people with English-language backgrounds to pronounce, it has become the dominant form and is used on important documents like passports and road signs.

…

The survey also looked at the frequency people used rōmaji when typing Japanese. Respondents in their twenties, thirties, and forties, who rely heavily on digital devices like computers and smartphones in their work and personal lives, used it most often. Overall, 54.7% of people said they used it either regularly or occasionally, although many said that the existence of three overlapping systems resulted in some confusion regarding spelling.

Jim Breen remarks

I rather liked the "sole naming credit" reference to Hepburn.

The article — both in texts and in charts — has some interesting information on frequencies of use of the different Japanese romanization systems.

From the Rōmaji nikki (Romaji Diary) to today's Rōmaji chalkboards in cafes, and from digital inputting to transportation signs and advertisements, we see romanization playing a variety of roles in Japanese literature and daily life. It's hard to predict where it will end, but it's fun watching the transformations.

Selected readings

