Sunday Fun

Why Font Choice Matters pic.twitter.com/VoRnOkUCTY — I Love Typography (@ilovetypography) August 21, 2022

This is pretty obvious, now that we have so many fonts to choose from, but it makes me wonder how fonts arose in the first place. In the earliest stages of writing, the characteristics of the individual symbols would be highly dependent on the media employed: the writing surface and the instrument used for writing — stylus and clay, sharp / pointed blade / tool and bone, brush and silk / paper, knife / chisel and wood, molten metal and bronze moulds, etc. Only later would other desiderata come into play: esthetics, mood, serif or not, speed, efficiency, economy, and so on. Has the development of digital fonts liberated writing from hard media? Or are the variables of digital fonts yet another set of constraining factors in typography? In the end, perhaps it is only graphic design that enables the writer / scribe to escape from the restrictions of fonts into the realm of art, but then each iteration of a letter or glyph is a new creation, not an endlessly repeatable reuse of a fixed set of symbols that constitutes a font.

