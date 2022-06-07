SAT: designs for Star Wars creatures, vehicles, and locations
An anonymous contributor was curious what the real and would-be copy-editors who hang around LL might make of the below — which may serve to represent for those unfamiliar what is actually going on within the so-called "Language & Writing" portion of our now-acclaimed, now-derided "Scholastic Aptitude [no wait Assessment] Test".
The anonymous contributor can give the correct answer later if it is not obvious; it was not to him.
SAT question
What do you make of it?
Rod Johnson said,
June 7, 2022 @ 10:57 am
I feel like I'm missing something. Don't B, C and D say more or less the same thing?
Laura Morland said,
June 7, 2022 @ 11:11 am
Dear LL,
Evidently we are missing a crucial piece of data here. There must be a directive, somewhere above this question (likely above a series of questions), to choose the option that best fits the tone of the paragraph.
A. is wrong, because a change *is* needed.
B. is wrong, because the suggested edit is extremely colloquial.
C. is wrong, because it substitutes one cliché ("different as night and day") for another ("were like apples and oranges").
D. is correct, because its style matches that of the language of the rest of the paragraph.
Grunschev said,
June 7, 2022 @ 11:16 am
Rod – B, C, and D are quite different. D is the best answer. B injects the author into the piece, C is cliche. D is better because it ties in earlier references to the "used universe". Answer A, too, is not great because the text is cliche.
Dick Margulis said,
June 7, 2022 @ 11:18 am
Working editor here. I agree with Laura Morland.
Michael M said,
June 7, 2022 @ 11:22 am
I did not figure out that I was supposed to replace 39 with something in a putative essay paragraph.
Know that, D is definitely the right answer in that context – all the others, appropriately enough, don't look like they belong in the same text, aesthetically.
Philip Taylor said,
June 7, 2022 @ 11:57 am
I agree with those who feel that the rubric is both missing and required, but given that we can intuit what it might have read, "D" is still wrong for me. I would re-cast "D" as "looked as if they belonged to (or "came from", or "originated in") different universes".
Thomas Lee Hutcheson said,
June 7, 2022 @ 12:06 pm
I'd say no change. I find D unnecessarily didactic.
I'd hate for my getting into college to hang on that kind of judgement.
Ulf said,
June 7, 2022 @ 12:30 pm
I would say A, no change.