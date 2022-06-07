« previous post |

An anonymous contributor was curious what the real and would-be copy-editors who hang around LL might make of the below — which may serve to represent for those unfamiliar what is actually going on within the so-called "Language & Writing" portion of our now-acclaimed, now-derided "Scholastic Aptitude [no wait Assessment] Test".

The anonymous contributor can give the correct answer later if it is not obvious; it was not to him.

SAT question

What do you make of it?

