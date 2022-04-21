New official night market sign with Taiwanese
« previous post | next post »
The Shalu district of Taichung (Taizhong) is opening a new night market:
Closeup:
(source)
The deer says:
逗陣踅夜市
That doesn't make sense in Mandarin (dòu zhèn xué yèshì) — except for the last two characters, which mean "night market".
It should be prono͘unced as tàu-tīn se̍h iā-chhī in Taiwanese.
tàu-tīn = together
se̍h = turn around, circumambulate
iā-chhī = night market
So "stroll around the night market" works, or simply "let's visit the night market", as it seems more like an invitation than an instruction.
Incidentally, 逗陣 is also written 鬥陣 and 湊陣.
Note that one character is glossed with zhuyin fuhao (phonetic symbols), but not with Mandarin (which would be ㄒㄩㄝˊ) . (source)
Sometimes 迺 is used instead of 踅 in Taiwanese. But both are obscure characters and not ones everyone is going to know.
Selected readings
- "French girl sells crêpes in a Taiwan market" (4/9/20)
- "Our Taiwan" (11/19/13)
- "The end of the line for Mandarin Phonetic Symbols?" (3/12/18)
- "How to learn to read Chinese" (5/25/08)
- "Mandarin morphosyllabic annotation of a Taiwanese sign" (5/13/19)
- "Ruby phonetic annotation for Cantonese" (5/6/19)
- "Phonetic annotations as a welcome aid for learning how to read and write Sinographs" (4/26/19) — with dozens of additional posts on the value of phonetic annotation listed in the "Readings" section at the end
- "Nontrivial script fail" (5/18/11)
- "A trilingual, triscriptal ad in the Taipei subway" (1/20/14)
- "A bilingual, biscriptal product designation in Taiwan" (2/7/14)
- "A museum for the languages of Taiwan" (1/5/20) — with a long bibliography on Taiwan language issues
- "'I am a Taiwanese" in Czech transcription'" (9/1/20)
[Thanks to Mark Swofford and Michael Cannings]