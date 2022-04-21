« previous post | next post »

The Shalu district of Taichung (Taizhong) is opening a new night market:

Closeup:



(source)

The deer says:

逗陣踅夜市

That doesn't make sense in Mandarin (dòu zhèn xué yèshì) — except for the last two characters, which mean "night market".

It should be prono͘unced as tàu-tīn se̍h iā-chhī in Taiwanese.

tàu-tīn = together

se̍h = turn around, circumambulate

iā-chhī = night market

So "stroll around the night market" works, or simply "let's visit the night market", as it seems more like an invitation than an instruction.

Incidentally, 逗陣 is also written 鬥陣 and 湊陣.

Note that one character is glossed with zhuyin fuhao (phonetic symbols), but not with Mandarin (which would be ㄒㄩㄝˊ) . (source)

Sometimes 迺 is used instead of 踅 in Taiwanese. But both are obscure characters and not ones everyone is going to know.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Mark Swofford and Michael Cannings]

Permalink