« previous post |

VHM somewhere in Ukraine, probably late summer 2002:

My sister sent the photo to me as a sort of birthday present. Since it came completely out of the blue, I felt a kind of dissociation, because the setting made me feel that I was in Holland, but I couldn't remember standing in front of so many windmills in a field in Holland. As a matter of fact, I couldn't remember standing amidst so many windmills in a Ukrainian grassland.

I had always associated windmills with water — pumping it up from the ground, pumping it out from behind dikes and channels, which makes perfect sense for a place like Holland that is almost under water (remember the little Dutch boy who stuck his finger in a leaky dike and saved the Netherlands / Nederland). I just wasn't programmed to think of windmills being used for other purposes. To me, they were quintessentially Dutch — windmolen — but seeing the word written that way made me think of milling wheat, which we have posted about several times on Language Log (see "Selected readings").

More than three thousand years ago, the archaic character for "wheat" (mài 麥) was used to write the word for "come" (lái 來) because they sounded alike.* While we now know that the agricultural crop did come to East Asia from the west, it's an entirely different matter whether the Sinitic word itself was borrowed from a western source, which may or may not be the case. Nearly three decades ago, I wrote a very long and detailed proposal for considering the Sinitic word mài 麥 ("wheat") as having been derived from an Indo-European source. This is on pp. 36b-38a of "Language and Script: Biology, Archaeology, and (Pre)History," International Review of Chinese Linguistics, 1.1 (1996), 31a-41b.

*mài 麥 ("wheat")

lái 來 ("come")



One doesn't have to be a philologist to notice the resemblance between the shapes (only the top part of 麥 [the bottom part is likely for the purpose of distinguishing the derived form 麥 from the original form 來]) of the two characters (the vertical stalk, the spreading roots, and the dangling tassels / leaves / ears / spikes) and their sounds (respectively):

Old Sinitic

(source)

Old Sinitic

(source)

The simpler glyph, 來, pictographically represented "wheat". When the need was felt for a glyph to represent the homonymous, abstract, verbal notion of "come", 來 was retained for that purpose, while 麥 was devised by the addition of the extra squiggle at the bottom for the nounal meaning of "wheat".

These reflections on sounds and shapes (phonetic and semantic resemblances) of 來 / 麥 long ago (at least four decades) led me to the conclusion that

Old Sinitic

Old Sinitic

were related to Indo-European mele-.

To crush, grind; with derivatives referring to various ground or crumbling substances (such as flour) and to instruments for grinding or crushing (such as millstones). Oldest form *melh 2 ‑.

Full-grade form *mel‑. meal1, from Old English melu, flour, meal, from Germanic suffixed form *mel-wa‑.

meunière, mill1, mola2, molar2, mole4, moulin; emolument, immolate, ormolu, Latin molere, to grind (grain), and its derivative mola, a millstone, mill, coarse meal customarily sprinkled on sacrificial animals;

possible suffixed form *mel-iyo‑. mealie, miliary, milium, millet; gromwell, from Latin milium, millet.

Zero-grade form *ml̥‑. amylum, mylonite, from Greek mulē, mulos, millstone, mill.

Possibly extended form *mlī‑. blini, blintz, from Old Russian blinŭ, pancake.

[Pokorny 1. mel- 716]

(source) — listing relevant derivatives only

So what is the word for "windmill" in Ukrainian? According to Renata Holod, those structures in the photograph at the top of this post are called "mlyn", plural "mlyny", which is the word for "mill". The Ukrainian edition of Wikipedia tells us that "windmill" in Ukrainian is "vitryak [вітряк]" or vitryanyy [вітряний млин]", i.e., wind driven mill.

The first practical windmills were panemone windmills, which employed sails that rotated in a horizontal plane around a vertical axis and were used to grind grain or draw up water. They were acknowledged in the Middle East during the mid-7th century (based on a Persian source) and recorded in a Persian text of the 9th century as being used in Eastern Iran and Western Afghanistan.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Heidi Mair]

Permalink