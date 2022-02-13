« previous post |

You'll be hearing a lot of that Cincinnati Bengals chant today.

What does it mean? How did it originate?

To understand the meaning, you have to put it in the context of the whole chant:

"Who dey, who dey, who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals?" Fans then roar: "Nobody!"

So it's a rhetorical question.

The ubiquitous Bengals chant evolved from the name of Hudepohl beer, which is served at all Cincinnati games and morphed into Who Dey. Mike Vaccaro tells the story of how it happened in "Bengals’ famous ‘Who Dey’ chant born from legendary Cincinnati beer", by Mike Vaccaro, New York Post (February 7, 2022):

Hudepohl Beer, to be specific. Back in 1885, Ludwig Hudepohl II, son of Bavarian immigrants, teamed with a partner, George Kotte, to buy the struggling Buckeye Brewery on Main Street in Cincinnati, a city teeming with beer halls and brew pubs thanks to an enormous German population. The renamed lager became an immediate hit and years later was one of only four local breweries to survive Prohibition.

Hudepohl could’ve become a civic footnote like other mostly local beers like Iron City in Pittsburgh and Old Style in Chicago and Schaefer in New York. But it happened to be awfully popular in the city’s sporting venues — Crosley Field at first, later Riverfront Stadium — and thus was born a local rallying cry: “Gimme a Hudy!”

Hudy it was. Which morphed into Hu-Dey. It didn’t take long for it to become the Bengals’ public mantra. And Cincinnatians are quick to remind you that the very similar “Who-Dat!” chant adopted by New Orleans fans didn’t become a recognized Saints cheer until 1983 (even if locals used it to celebrate other things for decades).

As for the derivation of the surname Hudepohl, I can't be sure about this, but one genealogical source (quoting Dictionary of American Family Names [Oxford University Press, 2013]) says that it is a toponym from Hude, probably meaning "grazing spot", + Low German Pohl "mud hole". Given that many distinguished (and some not so distinguished) individuals have the surname Pohl, it might be more elegant to render it as "pool". (source)



