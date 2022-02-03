« previous post |

Last week, a master's student went to the board to write the Chinese character for "nose" (bí 鼻), but forgot how to do so. There is no simplified version. The form of this character differs slightly between China and Japan: in China it is 鼻 and in Japan it is 鼻. Can you spot the difference?

Believe it or not, the top part of the character depicts a nose. Here's the small seal script form, about two millennia ago (the bottom part is the phonophore, which was added long after the top part was invented):

Glyph origin

Phono-semantic compound (形聲, OC *blids): semantic 自 (“nose”) + phonetic 畀 (OC *pids).

自 (OC *ɦljids) originally meant “nose” but came to be used to mean “self”, so the sense of “nose” has been replaced by 鼻 (OC *blids). Some scholars interpret 鼻 (OC *blids) as a combination of a nose (自 (OC *ɦljids)) and two lungs (畀 (OC *pids)).

Etymology

From Proto-Sino-Tibetan *bi (“nose”); compare Sichuan Yi ꅳꁖ (hnap bbit, “nose; snot”).

Alternatively, it may be from Proto-Sino-Tibetan *s-brit (“sneeze; nose; swallow”), whence Tibetan སྦྲིད (sbrid, “sneeze”), but there is no trace of r in Chinese (Schuessler, 2007).

In some modern lects, including Mandarin, Gan, Jin, Wu, and Xiang, and even in the literary layer of some Min dialects, the word reflects a form with final *-t. For example, in standard Mandarin, the word is pronounced bí (implying an old entering tone) instead of bì (the expected reflex from the departing tone in Middle Chinese). This is due to a phonological phenomenon in the northwest, either an early loss of *-s in the *-ts cluster before regular final cluster simplification occurred (Baxter, 1992), or a dialectal change from *-s to *-t (Pulleybank, 1998).

(source)

Here's what 自 ("nose; self; from, since") looked like on the oracle bones, approximately 3,200 years ago:

Originally a pictogram (象形) of a nose; in China (and East Asia) one points at one’s nose to indicate oneself, hence an ideogram (指事) of “self”.

The original meaning of “nose” has been replaced by 鼻.

(source)

My wife (and many other Chinese friends and acquaintances) actually emphatically pointed to her nose (placed the end of her index finger on the tip of her nose) when she would say, "Wǒ zìjǐ 我自己" ("I myself").

Misremembering how to write the character for "nose" in Chinese is one type of problem in mastering the script, but altogether forgetting the word for something essential and familiar is another.

The Mandarin word for "iris" is "hóngmó 虹膜" (lit., "rainbow membrane") and the word for "pupil" (of the eye) is "tóngkǒng 瞳孔" (lit., "pupil hole"), but people often cannot recall them or confuse them.

A side note about tóng 瞳 ("pupil") that has long fascinated me, viz., the character is composed of the semantophore for "eye" (mù 目) and the phonophore tóng 童 ("pupil", [i.e. "student"]).

The long list of common words that people have difficulty writing in characters includes "Sneeze, hiccup, cough" (12/19/13). Almost nobody I know can write all three of them, and only exceedingly few individuals (around 2 out of 50) are able to write the Chinese characters for "sneeze".

Selected readings

