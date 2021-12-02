« previous post |

When I first mentioned this remarkable video on Language Log nine years ago, it was buried in this post, "The Westernization of Chinese" (9/6/12), under "this phenomenal video". I always regretted that I didn't make it more accessible (didn't know how to post YouTubes directly back then), so now here is Miss Lin in all her glory:

To help you understand the linguistic significance of this amazing video, here are a few paragraphs from the original post:

The video stars "Miss Lin" in a virtuoso solo performance. She is discussing and demonstrating "fashion", and uses that English word many times instead of the Chinese equivalent, shíshàng 时尚, which occurs in the subtitles. There are many sensational moments in the video, but the one that captured the public imagination the most was when she says "hold住”. We need to spend a little bit of time on zhù 住 to see how extraordinary this usage is. Zhù 住 has many meanings and functions ("live; dwell; reside; stop; cease; halt; bide"), but in Miss Lin's construction it serves as a resultative complement of the English (N.B.!) verb "hold" and signifies that the action of the verb is to be maintained firmly. In other words, Miss Lin is talking about holding a pose, which is what being a model in the fashion industry is all about.

Here we have an English verb with a Mandarin resultative complement. Miss Lin uses this construction in a natural, fluent, relaxed manner and without any hesitation.

The subtitles of the video do not do justice to the large amount of English Miss Lin and the others who are present speak: "welcome", "party", "thanks", "well, well, well", "Paris" (not Bālí 巴黎), "university", "What is fashion?", "don't worry", and so forth. This is a language that all of the young people in the audience, and most other youths, speak and understand. As such, I would say that it is well on the way to becoming a hybrid form of speech. It is neither Chinglish nor Singlish, nor yet is it Zhonglish.

Miss Lin is talking about one kind of fashion, but the language in which she expresses it is another kind of fashion — and both are always changing.

