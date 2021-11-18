« previous post | next post »

Commenting on "Educated (and not so educated) guesses about how to read Sinographs" (11/16/21), Chris Button asked:

I’m curious what you mean by “pseudo explanation”? The expected reflex from Middle Chinese times is xù, but yǔ has become the accepted pronunciation based on people guessing at the pronunciation in more recent times. Isn’t that a reasonable explanation?

To which I replied:

It's such a gigantic can of worms that I'm prompted to write a separate post on this mentality. I'll probably do so within a few days, and it will be called something like "Morphemes without characters".

Stay tuned.

And here's the promised explanation:

It's all the guessing business that the previous post was about. Imprecision.

It's similar to the běnzì lǐlùn 本字理論 ("native / original character theory") that I have struggled against for decades.

What is this běnzì lǐlùn 本字理論 ("native / original character theory")? It is the ardent belief that for every Sinitic morpheme there is a corresponding, and, in the minds of many proponents of this theory, a preexisting, Sinograph.



There are countless morphemes in the host of Sinitic languages and topolects for which there are no known characters. I have written about this phenomenon scores of times on Language Log (see the "Selected readings" below for some examples). For the last four thousand years and more, innumerable morphemes have arisen and entered the Sinitic lexicon. Often we have no idea where these new morphemes came from, and frequently they come from non-Sinitic languages. Such being the case, how could there possibly be a preexisting Chinese character for them? There simply is no "běnzì 本字 ("native / original character") for each and every morpheme in Sinitic. Quite the contrary, morphemes come first, and characters are devised to write them. In other words, in terms of the evolution / sequence of morphemes vs. graphemes, the former are preexisting and the latter are secondary.

When people notice that there is an unwritten / unwritable morpheme floating around in the verbal lexicon and they decide it's something they want to write down, they cannot just transcribe the sounds of the new morpheme (or word) as is done with languages that use a phonetic script. Rather, they either have to invent a completely new character or borrow another character that has the same sound as the target, characterless / benziless morpheme.

In a way, the běnzì lǐlùn 本字理論 ("native / original character theory") under discussion here is the reverse of the educated guessing theory brought forward at the beginning of this post and in the previous post to which it alludes. Namely, there you have a character, don't know how to pronounce it, and often are not sure what it means, so you make a more or less "educated" guess how to pronounce this unknown character and what it means.

In both cases, it is wishful thinking. Such procedures are not at all scientific and should be laughed out of the courts of phonology and orthography.



Nonetheless, all of this talk about běnzì lǐlùn 本字理論 ("native / original character theory") and guessing how to pronounce unknown characters takes me back to some pleasant, prolonged bǐzhàn 筆戰 ("pen / brush battles / wars") that I had during the 70s and 80s with an old Taiwanese scholar named Wu Shou-li, who was the most eminent authority on Fukienese of that era. Our polite polemics really were bǐzhàn 筆戰 ("pen / brush battles / wars"), because that was in the days before computers, and we had to write out our respective sides of the debate and send them through the mail.



I was delighted to find this nice article about Professor Wu online:



"The Tongue-Tied Fate of Wu Shou-li", by Chen Kwe-fang, translated by Phil Newell, with photos by Wang Wei-chang Taiwan Panorama (December, 1989).



Professor Wu would say to me, "Professor Mair, I'm sure I can find the běnzì 本字 ('native / original characters') for every word in Fukienese, though I must admit that I haven't found them yet. So I have to keep looking." To which I would reply, "I respect your tenacity, Professor Wu, but I believe you could search for the rest of your life and you'll never find the běnzì 本字 for thousands of morphemes in Fukienese". For example, even such very common ones as chhit-tho ("play"), which borrows 七桃 ("seven peaches") and other outlandish characters to write it. See also the great dictionary of spoken Amoy by Carstairs Douglas, which has many entries lacking solidly established Sinographic forms.

And we would let it rest at that until the next round.



Selected readings

Permalink