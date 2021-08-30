I'm (like)
Yesterday, I had a ride with a young man (age 23) from East Liverpool, Ohio to Irwin, Pennsylvania, a distance of about 70 miles, so we had the opportunity for a good talk. He is a tow truck operator by trade, but was also acting as a taxi driver to earn some extra income.
We had a nice, free-flowing conversation covering all sorts of interesting topics: his work as a tow truck driver, the ceramics industry in that Tri-State (Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia) corner of the world, his 12-year-old niece winning the first demolition derby of her life and getting a 6-foot-high trophy plus a prize of $1,200 at the Hookstown County Fair, and much else besides.
Fairly early in our conversation, I noticed an unusual feature of the young man's speech, the prevalence of the word "I'm" at the beginning of sentences.
At first, I didn't know what to make of this prefatory "I'm", but after awhile I was able to analyze its various functions. He used it to mean "I think", "My opinion / impression is", "It seems that", "I'm would guess", and so forth. For example, if I asked, "How far is it to the airport?", he might reply "I'm… about thirty miles".
A less frequent variant of "I'm" was "I'm a / uh…", with the "a / uh" barely uttered, but still there.
I don't know if this usage is typical of all East Liverpudlians, be they young or old, but it grew on me, and I found it to be quite charming. I will be back in East Liverpool half a month from now, and I'll make a more extensive survey of the speech patterns regarding "I'm" at that time.
When I had a chance to analyze the overall usage of this young man's distinctive expression, I got the impression that it had developed as a mechanism for avoiding "I'm like", which used to so ubiquitous in the speech of young people. It was clear that the young man was making an effort to be well-spoken, so maybe someone along the way had told him that it's not a good idea to pepper you speech with "I'm like".
Whether you consider "I'm like" a filler, pause word, discursive marker, or whatever, "I'm (uh)… there's some overlap between the young tow truck driver's 'I'm (uh)' and the Valley Girl (or whoever) '(I'm) like."
Ferdinand Cesarano said,
August 30, 2021 @ 9:14 am
Coult it have been the filler "um", pronounced with a more open vowel, sort of like "ahm"? That could easily sound like a pronunciation of "I'm".
J.W. Brewer said,
August 30, 2021 @ 9:18 am
I was struck by "Hookstown County Fair," just because I was unaware of a Hookstown County anywhere in that region (or anywhere else). Turns out Hookstown is in Beaver Co, Pa. I thought it interesting and unusual for the fair to be named for its specific location rather than the county but it turns out that the Beaver County Fair proper fell into desuetude many generations ago and the Hookstown Fair (originally run by the local Hookstown Grange chapter) filled its social/cultural niche without ever taking over the name. https://www.timesonline.com/f1f19ef2-6df3-11e6-a71e-9f05973e7399.html
I have fond memories from my Seventies childhood of watching (never participating in) the Demolition Derby at the Erie County Fair in Hamburg, N.Y. (the fairgrounds were within a mile or so of my grandparents' house), and am happy to hear that this young man's niece is participating in the perpetuation of that vernacular American sport and/or artform.
Cervantes said,
August 30, 2021 @ 10:11 am
I believe I occasionally hear this and I have always interpreted it as a false start, i.e. starting to say "I'm thinking that it's . . . " or "I'm estimating" or "I'm gonna say" or some such and then stopping before completing the phrase. He may even assume the listener fills in the ellipsis. My guess is it's an idiosyncrasy.
Gregory Kusnick said,
August 30, 2021 @ 10:13 am
To turn Ferdinand's guess on its head, could it be an eggcorn? Perhaps when people say "um", this young man hears it as "I'm".
Victor Mair said,
August 30, 2021 @ 10:17 am
@Ferdinand Cesarano
That's a good suggestion, but it was clearly and distinctly "I'm".
cliff arroyo said,
August 30, 2021 @ 11:04 am
"East Liverpudlians"
Is this what they call themselves or an extension from the demonym for residents of the English city?
Do people in Manchester, Ohio refer to themselves as Mancunians?
I'm fairly certain people in Birmingham, Alabama don't call themselves Brummies…(according to wikipedia they're Birminghamians)
Victor Mair said,
August 30, 2021 @ 11:43 am
@cliff arroyo
Another good comment. In fact, I was dangling for it.
I will be back in East Liverpool in two weeks, and will definitely find out what the local denizens call themselves.
mg said,
August 30, 2021 @ 12:03 pm
@cliff arroyo – don't know about those other places, but residents of Cambridge MA are definitely Cantabridgians.