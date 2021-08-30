« previous post |

Yesterday, I had a ride with a young man (age 23) from East Liverpool, Ohio to Irwin, Pennsylvania, a distance of about 70 miles, so we had the opportunity for a good talk. He is a tow truck operator by trade, but was also acting as a taxi driver to earn some extra income.

We had a nice, free-flowing conversation covering all sorts of interesting topics: his work as a tow truck driver, the ceramics industry in that Tri-State (Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia) corner of the world, his 12-year-old niece winning the first demolition derby of her life and getting a 6-foot-high trophy plus a prize of $1,200 at the Hookstown County Fair, and much else besides.

Fairly early in our conversation, I noticed an unusual feature of the young man's speech, the prevalence of the word "I'm" at the beginning of sentences.

At first, I didn't know what to make of this prefatory "I'm", but after awhile I was able to analyze its various functions. He used it to mean "I think", "My opinion / impression is", "It seems that", "I'm would guess", and so forth. For example, if I asked, "How far is it to the airport?", he might reply "I'm… about thirty miles".

A less frequent variant of "I'm" was "I'm a / uh…", with the "a / uh" barely uttered, but still there.

I don't know if this usage is typical of all East Liverpudlians, be they young or old, but it grew on me, and I found it to be quite charming. I will be back in East Liverpool half a month from now, and I'll make a more extensive survey of the speech patterns regarding "I'm" at that time.

When I had a chance to analyze the overall usage of this young man's distinctive expression, I got the impression that it had developed as a mechanism for avoiding "I'm like", which used to so ubiquitous in the speech of young people. It was clear that the young man was making an effort to be well-spoken, so maybe someone along the way had told him that it's not a good idea to pepper you speech with "I'm like".

Whether you consider "I'm like" a filler, pause word, discursive marker, or whatever, "I'm (uh)… there's some overlap between the young tow truck driver's 'I'm (uh)' and the Valley Girl (or whoever) '(I'm) like."

