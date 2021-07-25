The Ossetes
Here at Language Log we know our Ossetes and have been learning much about Scythians (see "Selected readings"), so it is good to have this new (forthcoming) book by Richard Foltz:
The Ossetes: Modern-Day Scythians of the Caucasus
New York / London: I. B. Tauris / Bloomsbury, 24 February 2022
The Ossetes, a small nation inhabiting two adjacent states in the central Caucasus, are the last remaining linguistic and cultural descendants of the ancient nomadic Scythians who dominated the Eurasian steppe from the Balkans to Mongolia for well over one thousand years. A nominally Christian nation speaking a language distantly related to Persian, the Ossetes have inherited much of the culture of the medieval Alans who brought equestrian culture to Europe. They have preserved a rich oral literature through the epic of the Narts, a body of heroic legends that shares much in common with the Persian Book of Kings and other works of Indo-European mythology. This is the first book devoted to the little-known history and culture of the Ossetes to appear in any Western language. Charting Ossetian history from Antiquity to today, it will be a vital contribution to the fields of Iranian, Caucasian, Post-Soviet and Indo-European Studies.
In the grand sweep of Eurasian history for the past four millennia, Iranian peoples have often been overlooked, and groups such as the Sogdians and Khotanese who died out after the medieval period are barely known today — though making a gradual comeback thanks to the labors of dedicated philologists, historians of religion, and other specialists. Yet it was these same Iranian peoples who were often drivers of commerce, culture, and civilization. They were, as I am fond of calling them, Kulturvermittlers par excellence. Consequently, I welcome works such as Richard Foltz's The Ossetes better known to the general public.
