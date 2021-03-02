« previous post |

From a miscellaneous collection of Chinglishisms:

Although the Manchu writing at the top of the sign is not very clear, Juha Janhunen was able to transcribe, transliterate, and translate it thoroughly:

transcription: juu jiyuiv buqhumda qharuqsav talgav vuizaguilgae jiv vuruv

transliteration: joo jün boxumta garugsan delgen üjexülge-yin oron

modern pronunciation: joo jun boomt garsen delgen ujuulgiin oren

glossing: Zhao Jun barrier-exited spreading-showing place

'the place showing (how) Zhao Jun went over the barrier (= left China)'

that is: the meaning is the same as in the Chinese text.

As Juha added in a note, "The English translation offered by the museum is, of course, curious."

Here's what the Chinese really says:

Zhāojūn chūsāi guǎn

昭君出塞馆

"Exhibition for 'Zhaojun going out of the pass'"

Here's a brief version of the story of the beautiful Zhaojun going out of the passes to the north to dwell among the nomadic, Hunnic Xiongnu:

Wang Qiang (Wang Ch'iang; 王牆, also 王檣 and 王嬙), commonly known by her courtesy name Wang Zhaojun (Chinese: 王昭君; Wade–Giles: Wang Chao-chun) was known as one of the Four Beauties of ancient China. Born in Baoping Village, Zigui County (in current Hubei Province) in the Western Han dynasty (206 BC–8 AD), she was sent by Emperor Yuan [VHM: r. 48-33 BC] to marry Chanyu* Huhanye of the Xiongnu Empire in order to establish friendly relations with the Han dynasty through marriage.

In the most prevalent version of the "Four Beauties" legend, it is said that Wang Zhaojun left her hometown on horseback on a bright autumn morning and began a journey northward. Along the way, the horse neighed, making Zhaojun extremely sad and unable to control her emotions. As she sat on the saddle, she began to play sorrowful melodies on a pipa** (a round-bodied lute that was later called ruanxian). A flock of geese flying southward heard the music, saw the beautiful young woman riding the horse, immediately forgot to flap their wings, and fell to the ground. From then on, Zhaojun acquired the nickname "fells geese" or "drops birds."

(source)

*People (Chinese and others) pronounce 單于 both as shanyu and as chanyu, but most critical Western scholars pronounce it as chányú.

Old Sinitic

(Baxter–Sagart): /*dar ɦʷa/

(Zhengzhang): /*djan ɢʷa/

Cognate with Mongolian ᠳᠠᠷᠤᠭ᠎ᠠ (daruɣ-a) / дарга (darga, “chief; head; governor”), Persian داروغه‎ (dâruğe, “governor”), Old Turkic ‎ (tarqan, “commander”).

Related to 答剌罕 (“tarkhan”), 達魯噶／达鲁噶 (“darugha”), 達魯花赤／达鲁花赤 (“darughachi”)

(source)

**The word for lute (or "balloon guitar") in Chinese, pípá 琵琶 (there are several different ways to write it in characters; probably from the Iranian word "barbat"). The false ex post facto etymology, which you can find in even well-known Chinese dictionaries, is that pí means "down stroke" and pá means "up stroke" (or vice versa).

(source)

Borrowed from a language in the Western Regions during the Han Dynasty. Compare Persian بربط‎ (barbat, “barbat; lute”), Ancient Greek βάρβιτος (bárbitos, “barbitos; ancient stringed instrument”).

Both characters were initially non-checked-tone characters. Reborrowed during the Tang Dynasty from a source that more closely resembles the modern Persian name of the instrument, both characters were read as if they have checked codas. The original non-checked readings were restored after the Tang Dynasty. Compare the modern checked-tone dialectal readings of 枇杷 (pípá).

Much folk etymology exists surrounding the name origin. The dictionary Shiming [2nd CE] explains the name as 批把 (“slap-grasp”), reflecting the plucking movements while playing the stringed instrument. 琵琶 is also cognate with—and possibly gave rise to the name of (due to the similarity in shape)—枇杷 (pípá, “loquat”), which is also a non-native species.

Middle Sinitic: /biɪ bˠa/ Old Sinitic (Zhengzhang): /*bi braː/

(source)

The legend of "Zhaojun going out of the pass" has been endlessly and lachrymosely told and retold in ballads, stories, dramas, and films from the time of its historical roots in the Han Dynasty more than two thousand years ago to the present day.

Selected readings

