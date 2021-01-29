Bronze, iron, gold, silver
In our ongoing quest to link up linguistics with archeology, we have had numerous posts involving Iranian-speaking peoples spreading from west to east and bringing culture and language with them. When I say "culture", I mean technological as well as spiritual, artistic, architectural, and other aspects, plus social customs and political organization. Because the Iranian-speaking peoples were so active in spreading diverse manifestations of culture, I often refer to them as Kulturvermittlers par excellence.
Among the more prominent features of culture that Iranian-speaking peoples transmitted across Eurasia was metallurgy. That includes all four of the main metals: bronze, iron, gold, and silver. The first two were mainly for weapons and implements, and where they went, they transformed military affairs, agriculture, and daily life. The changes that bronze and iron brought about amounted to revolutions of civilization. Gold and silver were primarily for ornament and embellishment, and the Iranian-speaking people created breathtakingly beautiful works of art out of these precious metals
What prompted today's post was coming across this fascinating database of Eurasian silver vessels from the 3rd- to 13th-century, containing many Sogdian and Sasanian vessels. There is even a map of hoards, and one can click on each separate hoard in the menu. I was particularly intrigued by the continuity of Iranian iconography, e.g., weaponry and costume, but above all the persistence of the cross potent (☩ [U+2629]), which I have elsewhere written about as a sign of the magi, that already worked its way into the oracle bone script around 1200 BC.
In previous posts, we have described how the Iranian-speaking peoples were among the first to ride in chariots and to mount on horses, so we can think of them as being highly mobile. They were also responsible for the spread of key instruments and modes from the Middle East to Central Asia and thence to East Asia (more on that in forthcoming posts). So we can call the Iranian-speaking peoples masters of metallurgy, mobility, and music, but much more as well.
In their peregrinations across Eurasia, the Iranian-speaking peoples often encountered ethnic groups who spoke different languages. For example, during the medieval period, the Sogdians formed close alliances with Turkic-speaking peoples. In earlier times, Scythians lived in association with Tocharians. One thing we should keep an eye open for is evidence of exchanges between Germanic and Iranic peoples and between Finno-Ugric and Iranic peoples (documentation of such contacts does exist in specialist literature). Naturally, it is also essential to glean specific words that passed from one language to another, but just knowing such words themselves does not demonstrate how they got where they ended up. For that we need bones, bodies, burials, and artifacts — hard archeological evidence — and the symbolism they carry or convey.
Selected readings
- "Faces of ‘Siberian Tutankhamun’ and his ‘Queen’ buried 2,600 years ago reconstructed by science", by Olga Gertcyk and Svetlana Skarbo, The Siberian Times (1/8/21). Buried with vast amounts of gold and ornate metalwork. "The Arzhan-2 burial of the Scythian ‘King’ and the ‘Queen’, found in 1997 and studied between 2001-2003 by Russian-German expedition is one of the most extraordinary discoveries ever made by archeologists."
- C. Scott Littleton and Linda A. Malcor, From Scythia to Camelot: A Radical Reassessment of the Legends of King Arthur, the Knights of the Round Table, and the Holy Grail. New York and London: Garland, 1994; rev. pb. 2000. In the British journal, Religion, 28.3 (July, 1998), 294-300, I [VHM] wrote a review in which I pointed out that the celebrated motif of a mighty arm rising up out of the water holding aloft the hero's sword can also be found in a medieval Chinese tale from Dunhuang.
- The Forge and the Crucible: The Origins and Structures of Alchemy (French: Forgerons et alchimistes) is a 1956 book by the Romanian historian of religion, Mircea Eliade. It traces historical rites and symbols associated with mines, smiths, and other metal workers. An English translation by Stephen Corrin was published in 1962. (source)
[Thanks to Petya Andreeva]