In Friday's New York Times:

"A Record of Horseback Riding, Written in Bone and Teeth: Close examination of horse remains has clarified the timeline of when equestrianism helped transform ancient Chinese civilization", by Katherine Kornei (11/13/20)

More archeological evidence that the horse, horse riding, and related equestrian technologies and culture came to East Asia from the Eurasian interior before the rise of extensive trade along the Silk Road during the Han Dynasty (202 BC-9 AD), and that these developments had a profound impact on the civilization and political organization of East Asia.

We have had numerous posts about specific words from western Eurasia that spread to East Asia during the period from the 2nd millennium BC to the 1st millennium AD (see "Selected readings" below for a sampling). As time passes, the archeological record of the peoples who brought these words eastwards is filled in and documented more and more securely.

From the southern Urals and Pontic Steppes to Mongolia, we know that humans have been riding horses since at least the latter part of the 2nd millennium BC, and that already then the high mobility and power afforded by horseback riding, together with its associated technologies, had an enormous impact upon state, society, and culture when they impinged upon East Asia.

Peoples of the East Asian Heartland (EAH) were aware of equestrianism when their neighbors to the north used it against them from the latter part of the 2nd millennium BC, but did not adopt and begin to master it themselves until the latter part of the 1st millennium BC, during the Warring States period (471-225 BC). Thereupon, the old feudal order broke down and was replaced by a succession of imperial, bureaucratic states, the first of which was the Qin (221-206 BC), whence is derived our word "China". The physical embodiment of Qin's utilization of the horse and technologies such as iron metallurgy which came along with it may be found in the famous Terracotta Army of the First Emperor of the Qin in Lintong County, outside Xi'an, Shaanxi.

It is noteworthy that Qin itself came from the northwest and was considered by the more settled agrarians of the EAH to be a barbarian state. This, in fact, is reflected in their laws, which miraculously have been archeologically recovered.

Here is the archeological report upon which the NYT article is based:

"Early evidence for mounted horseback riding in northwest China"

Yue Li, Chengrui Zhang, William Timothy Treal Taylor, Liang Chen, Rowan K. Flad, Nicole Boivin, Huan Liu, Yue You, Jianxin Wang, Meng Ren, Tongyuan Xi, Yifu Han, Rui Wen, and Jian Ma

Significance This study provides insights into the emergence and adoption of equestrian technologies in China. Analysis of ancient horse bones from Shirenzigou and Xigou in eastern Xinjiang demonstrates that pastoralists along China’s northwest frontier practiced horseback riding and mounted archery by the fourth century BCE. This region may have played a key role in the initial spread of equestrian technologies from the Altai region into the heartland of China’s early settled states, where they eventually facilitated the rise of the first united empires in China and triggered extensive social, political, and economic exchanges between China and its neighbors on the Eurasian Steppes.

Abstract

Horseback riding was a transformative force in the ancient world, prompting radical shifts in human mobility, warfare, trade, and interaction. In China, domestic horses laid the foundation for trade, communication, and state infrastructure along the ancient Silk Road, while also stimulating key military, social, and political changes in Chinese society. Nonetheless, the emergence and adoption of mounted horseback riding in China is still poorly understood, particularly due to a lack of direct archaeological data. Here we present a detailed osteological study of eight horse skeletons dated to ca. 350 BCE from the sites of Shirenzigou and Xigou in Xinjiang, northwest China, prior to the formalization of Silk Road trade across this key region. Our analyses reveal characteristic osteological changes associated with equestrian practices on all specimens. Alongside other relevant archaeological evidence, these data provide direct evidence for mounted horseback riding, horse equipment, and mounted archery in northwest China by the late first millennium BCE. Most importantly, our results suggest that this region may have played a crucial role in the spread of equestrian technologies from the Eurasian interior to the settled civilizations of early China, where horses facilitated the rise of the first united Chinese empires and the emergence of transcontinental trade networks.

Even when we go to the moon and beyond, the thrust of the rockets that take us there is still measured in horsepower — by the millions.

[Thanks to June Teufel Dreyer, Dan Waugh, and Alan Kennedy]

