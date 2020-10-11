« previous post |

Hour-long video: "A Sacred Emblem: Trefoil in Early Korean Metalwork and Beyond":

October 8, 2020 – Trefoil or “three-leaved plant” is a stylized form found in artifacts and architecture across culture and time. Dr. Minjee Kim begins the story with her first encounter with a gold headdress ornament of the Balhae kingdom (698-926) and traces the migration of its trefoil form throughout the 4th-6th century across Asia. Then, she travels to France, where “fleur-de-lis” adorned French crowns, clothing, textiles, and furniture as a symbol of royalty, leading to its wide contemporary appropriation by many Western institutions. The journey ends with the long and rich tradition in Kyrgyzstan where the motif is still strongly embedded in various realms of material culture of the people. While offering a view on Korean artifacts within a wider context of material resonance in human history, Dr. Kim highlights the way these artifacts adorned the body and how the craftsmanship was employed to articulate the social hierarchy.

This fascinating lecture on a single motif that has had royal / imperial significance

from Western Europe to East Asia is available on the website and YouTube channel of the Korea Society.

I bring the trefoil to the attention of Language Log readers because it shows, based on archeological, architectural, and art historical materials, unmistakable evidence of the transmission of a cultural phenomenon from one side of the Eurasian continent to the other, without any clear indication of the corresponding transmission of a word for this symbol. This is in contrast to cases of long distance transmission of cultural artifacts and attributes that are accompanied by specific words that are associated with them (see under "Selected readings").

All the words for "trefoil" in the languages of various cultures where it is found seem to be translations of, rather than direct borrowings, of the Western word.

The Vietnamese word for "trefoil" is "hình ba lá", where the first syllable is a Sino-Vietnamese etymon (xíng 型 ["type"] or xíng 形 ["shape"]), while "ba" ("three") and "lá" ("leaf") are both indigenous etymons. I recognize the latter as a very ancient Austroasiatic word with which it is cognate (it would perhaps be more accurate to say that it is the ur-etymon of the Sinitic word [and ultimately the English word]) for "tea". I wrote about this in Appendix C of The True History of Tea (Thames and Hudson, 2009).

The Korean word for "trefoil" is "samyeophyeong sikmul 삼엽형 (三葉形) 식물" ("three-leaved plant"), where the first three syllables are all Sino-Korean and the last, two syllable word is indigenous. Another possible Korean word for "trefoil" is "gaemi jali 개미자리", neither component of which is Sino-Korean. There are other roundabout ways to refer to a three-lobed ornament in Korean.

The Japanese term is "mitsuba 三つ葉", which refers to a 3-leaved design or to a plant similar to parsley.

The usual Sinitic equivalent for "trefoil" is "sānyè(cǎo) 三葉(草)", the full form of which could also mean "clover". There are other roundabout ways to refer to a three-lobed plant or ornament in Sinitic.

From Yijie Zhang:

I doubt if the English word "trefoil" has a specific Chinese counterpart. In dictionaries, "trefoil" is usually translated as "1. 三叶草; 三叶植物 (three-leaved plants) 2. 三叶形装饰(或图案) (designs or patterns in the shape of a three-leaved plant)", and the English-Chinese difference mainly lies in the latter, since there is no particular word for the actual graphic form in Chinese. While the English Wikipedia entry of “trefoil” is mostly concerned with its cultural connotation as a decoration or a design pattern used in Christian symbolism, "三叶草" in Chinese context normally refers to the botanical species with certain cultural meanings (see the entry in Baidu).

Given the description "a graphic form composed of the outline of three overlapping rings", I would probably refer to it as "梅花" (as "clubs" in cards) in Chinese.



Since historically, neither the type of small plants nor the ornamental pattern of three-fold shape has profound cultural backgrounds in China in comparison with trefoil in the Western world (especially regarding the absence of Christian background, e.g., the Trinity), "三叶草" in Chinese is a relatively broad term, which could refer to shamrock, clover, and trefoil (and even the Adidas Trefoil series), among others. Although shamrocks (either clovers, medicks, or whatever botanical species with three-leaved sprigs) are quite common in China, its current cultural meaning as a motif is a result of limited cultural introduction and acculturation. I remember when I was a little girl, my friends and I sought among a cluster of shamrocks for four-leaved ones, which was believed to bring good luck according to what we heard :D, and we told shamrocks from other three-leaved plants by recognizing whether the shape of each divided leaf of the three was in the shape of the heart symbol "❤". However, "三叶草" would not directly remind me of architectural layouts or heraldic decorations if not in a Western context. In other words, the special cultural meanings of "trefoil" in the West were largely absent in China.

To recapitulate: elements of culture may travel long distances and have major or minor impact where they end up. As they spread, they may or may not bring specific terms with them that are borrowed into the recipient cultures. It would appear that "trefoil" is a case of a cultural manifestation that is easily traceable, but does not have a specific term that transcends diverse cultures.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Alan Kennedy, William Hannas, Haewon Cho, Mimi Yiengpruksawan, Xiuyuan Mi, and Haewon Kim]

