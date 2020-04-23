« previous post |

[This is a guest post by David Moser]

This little Stück of piecemeal wordplay has been making the rounds on WeChat. It seems to be an amalgam of several little coronavirus memes that had appeared in isolation. gélí rénquán méile 隔离人权没了

bù gélí rén quán méile 不隔离人全没了

tiānshàng biānfú, dìshàng Chuānpǔ 天上蝙蝠，地上川普

yīgè yǒudú, yīgè méipǔ 一个有毒，一个没谱

bù dài kǒuzhào nǐ shìshì 不戴口罩你试试

shìshì jiù shìshì 试试就逝世 A rather literal translation might go as follows: 隔离人权没了 With the quarantine, there are no human rights.

不隔离人全没了 Without the quarantine, the humans will be all gone.

天上蝙蝠，地上川普 In the sky are bats, on the earth there's Trump.

一个有毒，一个没谱 One has a virus, the other has no clue/no plan.

不戴口罩你试试 Just try not wearing a face mask.

试试就逝世 If you try it, you'll die.

The first bit of wordplay involves a homophonic regrouping:

rénquán 人权 + méile 没了 and rén 人 + quán méile 全没了

The next two lines just involve successive rhyming 4-syllable couplets:

biānfú 蝙蝠，Chuānpǔ 川普，yǒudú 有毒，méipǔ 没谱

And the last bit of wordplay is again two (near) homonyms:

shìshi 试试 "try" shìshì 逝世 "pass away".

With a little bit of trial and error, I arrived at the following creative translation that attempts to convey some of the punning and wordplay:

隔离人权没了 In quarantine, not a single human right.

不隔离人全没了 No quarantine, not a single human left.

天上蝙蝠，地上川普 In the heavens, bats flying; here on earth, Trump lying.

一个有毒，一个没谱 One is contagious, the other outrageous.

不戴口罩你试试 Just try not wearing a face mask.

试试就逝世 You try, you die.

What's interesting to me as a translator is that even this little exercise is a microcosm of the problems we invariably encounter in translating from Chinese to English. First of all, it is impossible to achieve the syllabic parsimony of the original. In every line except the final one, the number of syllables in English is significantly greater than the number in the Chinese. This is largely due to the fact that in transferring the information from Chinese to English, the translator is very often compelled to add information into the target English translation, in order to construct a sentence that comports with the requirements of idiomatic English. This C-E disproportional syllable ratio is famously evident in English translations of Classical Chinese (wényánwén文言文), but is also a fact of life for modern Chinese, as well.) Of course, this state of affairs is encountered in the translation of all languages, but is compounded in C-E translation due to some of the deep differences between Chinese and English sentence structure. One of these major differences is the topic-comment feature of the Chinese sentence, as opposed to the default subject-predicate convention of English. We are faced with the translation challenge from the very first line of the above WeChat ditty, where gélí 隔离 serves as the "topic" for the "comment" phrase rénquán méile 人权没了, whereas gélí 隔离 as topic can be simulated in English with a formulation like "[as for] quarantine…" This topic-comment structure obviates the need in English of various linking functions (e.g., prepositions such as with, in, during, as to, for, etc.), and the lack of agreement requirements for aspects such as tense and number provide for an economy of expression that is very difficult to achieve in English. Added to this is the monosyllabic tendency of the average Chinese morpheme, which often allows the option of greater syllabic concision to the writer. The upshot is that both the average information load of a Chinese sentence as well as the average syllable count, are aspects that all C-E translators have to grapple with. The linguist Wang Li 王力 observed that: "jiù jùzi de jiégòu ér lùn, Xīyáng yǔyán shì fǎzhì de, Zhōngguó yǔyán shì rénzhì de 就句子的结构而论，西洋语言是法治的，中国语言是人治的。" ("With regard to sentence structure, Western languages are rule-based, while Chinese languages are reader / person-based.") What Wang Li meant was that gleaning the meaning of a Chinese sentence requires, on average, more processing of contextual and inferential clues on the part of the reader, whereas Western / Indo-European sentence structure tends to require more explicit indicators of semantic and logical relations. These differences are what makes translation from Chinese to English so challenging, so fascinating, so much fun, and so damn hard.

