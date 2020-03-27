« previous post |

From Jacob Reed:

Inspired by Miss Gao's 小高姐's latest video, I've been trying to track down how 酥 sū acquired its present, seemingly contradictory connotations of "crispy" and "soft / relaxed". Paul Kroll's Classical / Medieval dictionary lists that it originally comes from the Persian for kaymak / clotted cream. 汉语大词典* indicates that this meaning is first attested during the Tang period. Neither provide any indication of how we got from kaymak / clotted cream to "crispy" (the use of butterfat in pastry?).

In any case, I'm now curious if there's a more general trend of Sinitic dairy terms (like horse-related terms) coming from Central Asia, which would only make sense.

[VHM: *Hànyǔ dà cídiǎn 漢語大詞典 (Unabridged dictionary of Sinitic)]

So, what is this sū 酥 that is crispy, flaky and soft, satiny, limp at the same time? And what does it have to do with the Persian word for Turkic kaymak, which is like clotted cream?

There's a distinctive Chinese food texture called by this word sū 酥. It signifies something edible that is flaky, crispy, maybe even crumbly — like shortbread, though good pie crust probably exemplifies it most purely and essentially. Another variety of this texture is the butter, flour, and egg covering around the much-loved Taiwanese pastry called fènglí sū 鳳梨酥 / 凤梨酥 ("pineapple cake / shortcake").

On the other hand, dictionaries say that sū 酥 also means soft, satiny, limp, which seems to go at cross purposes to the sū 酥 crispiness I so treasure.

What intrigues me most of all, though, is that Paul Kroll's dictionary connects sū 酥 with Central Asian Turkic kaymak, a dairy product, and an Iranian term for fat. Here's the entry from Kroll's dictionary (p. 432b):

(med[ieval]) kaymak, clotted cream; butterfat (< Iran. fšu-, fat, fatty matter, as in fšutā-, cheese).

Here are the linguistic portions of the entry on "kaymak" from Wikipedia:

Kaymak is a creamy dairy product similar to clotted cream, made from the milk of water buffalos, cows, sheep, or goats in Central Asia, some Balkan countries, some Caucasus countries, Turkic regions, Iran and Afghanistan.

The word kaymak has Central Asian Turkic origins, possibly formed from the verb kaymak, which means melt and molding of metal in Turkic. The first written records of the word kaymak is in the well-known book of Mahmud al-Kashgari, Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk. The word remains as kaylgmak in Mongolian, and with small variations in Turkic languages as qaymaq in Azerbaijani, qaymoq in Uzbek, қаймақ in Kazakh and Shor, каймак in Kyrgyz, kaymak in Turkish, gaýmak in Turkmen, კაიმაღი (kaimaghi) in Georgian, and καϊμάκι (kaïmáki) in Greek.

From Jonathan Skaff:

On sū 酥 as kaymak, see Edward Shafer's chapter in K. C. Chang's Food in Chinese Culture and Keith Knapp's article in the most recent volume of Early Medieval China. You also can obtain a feel for its "soft, satiny and limp" texture by watching this Turkish woman's YouTube lesson on kaymak preparation.

From Jinyi Cai, an excellent pastry chef:

As for the term "sū 酥", it is certainly very interesting. When I think of it in terms of baking or cooking, it does refer to the flaky, crispy, and crumbly texture specifically. Pie is the typical Western example of sū 酥. Traditional Chinese desserts, such as liúlián sū 榴莲酥 ("durian dessert / crisp"), sū pí dàntà 酥皮蛋挞 ("crispy egg tart"), qiān céng sū 千层酥 ("mille feuille; millefeuille; puff pastry; thousand layers crispy dessert"), are all very popular even nowadays. These all have the flaky and crispy texture. The process of making sū 酥 is interesting too and it correlates to the Central Asian Turkic term, since you need to layer fat (animal fat, butter mostly) on top of the flour layer, then fold it, then repeat many times in order to get the many layers of crispy texture. It definitely makes sense for the term "kaymak" to refer to cream or butterfat.

As I think of it more thoroughly, I wonder what Chinese people used to make sū 酥 in ancient times, since butter wouldn't have been available back then. I looked it up and couldn't find any recipe to make sū 酥 without using butter or animal fat. This makes me wonder. Did people use something else to make sū 酥, maybe alcohol and grains? The Chinese character sū 酥 simply can be divided into two parts: the left yǒu 酉 and the right hé 禾. 酉 is alcohol* and 禾 is grain. But then I also think of the regional food / drink sūyóuchá 酥油茶 (buttered tea) that people in Xinjiang and Tibet drink. I am not sure of the history and origin of sūyóuchá 酥油茶 and whether it came before Chinese people started making sū 酥 desserts and food. I don't think the making of sūyóuchá 酥油茶 buttered tea) involves alcohol. It's a very interesting topic for sure!

[*VHM: a pictogram showing an ancient vessel used in making and storing fermented millet alcoholic drink (not wine, which is made from grapes and other fruit). Cf. the cognate jiǔ 酒 ("alcohol; liquor; brew").

As for the other definition of the Chinese character sū 酥: soft, satiny, limp. I think this is mostly used to refer to people. It's like a metaphor or analogy: the person is limp / soft / weak / feeble, so that he/she is almost like a crispy and flaky sū 酥 pastry that cannot be touched or disturbed.

