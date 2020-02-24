Winnie the Flu

February 24, 2020 @ 7:06 pm · Filed by under Language and art, Language and medicine, Language and politics, Metaphors, Puns, WTF

« previous post |

Tweet from Joshua Wong 黃之鋒, Secretary-General of Demosistō:

https://twitter.com/joshuawongcf/status/1231915782931501057

So many layers and levels of visual and verbal puns and metaphors!

To understand more fully the implications of Yeahman Tse's LEGO figure and its accompanying pet, see the following posts:

February 24, 2020 @ 7:06 pm · Filed by under Language and art, Language and medicine, Language and politics, Metaphors, Puns, WTF


1 Comment »

  1. Bathrobe said,

    February 24, 2020 @ 7:27 pm

    That is so unkind!

RSS feed for comments on this post

Leave a Comment