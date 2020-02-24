Winnie the Flu
Tweet from Joshua Wong 黃之鋒, Secretary-General of Demosistō:
https://twitter.com/joshuawongcf/status/1231915782931501057
So many layers and levels of visual and verbal puns and metaphors!
To understand more fully the implications of Yeahman Tse's LEGO figure and its accompanying pet, see the following posts:
- "The letter * has bee* ba**ed in Chi*a" (2/26/18)
- "Winnie meets Oreo" (6/29/18)
- "Sino-Manchu seals of the Xicom Emperor" (2/12/20)
- "Peppa Pig has been purged" (5/2/18)
- "The face of censorship" (1/11/19)
- "Banned by Beijing" (8/3/17)
- "The language impact of the Confucius Institutes" (2/24/18)
- "Chinese translation app with built-in censorship" (11/29/18)
- "Chinese coronavirus linguistic war" (2/22/20)
- "'Crisis = danger + opportunity' redux" (2/19/20)
- "The PRC censors its own national anthem" (2/9/20)
Bathrobe said,
February 24, 2020 @ 7:27 pm
That is so unkind!