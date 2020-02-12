« previous post |

Tweet by Sulaiman Gu:

Emperor #XiJinping Winnie the Pooh's Jade Seals 习近平大帝玉玺恭刻完毕 pic.twitter.com/056nEE9W8k — Sulaiman Gu (@slmngy001) February 10, 2020

The Chinese of the seal on the left says:

Wéiní shòumìng zhī bǎo

维尼受命之宝

"Treasure of Winnie's investiture"

The Chinese of the seal on the right says:

Bāozi fèngtiān zhī bǎo

包子奉天之宝

"Treasure of Steamed Stuffed Bun receiving Heaven's Mandate"

The transliteration of the corresponding Manchu inscription is at the bottom of each scroll.

It is only befitting that an emperor has his royal seals.

[h.t. Fraser Howie; thanks to Pamela Crossley

