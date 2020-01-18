« previous post |

In "Why 40% of Vietnamese People Have the Same Last Name", Atlas Obscura (3/28/17), republished in Pocket, Dan Nosowitz tells us:

In the U.S., an immigrant country, last names are hugely important. They can indicate where you're from, right down to the village; the profession of a relative deep in your past; how long it's been since your ancestors emigrated; your religion; your social status.

Nguyen doesn't indicate much more than that you are Vietnamese. Someone with the last name Nguyen is going to have basically no luck tracing their heritage back beyond a generation or two, will not be able to use search engines to find out much of anything about themselves.

This difference illustrates something very weird about last names: they're a surprisingly recent creation in most of the world, and there remain many places where they just aren't very important. Vietnam is one of those.

The existence of last names in Vietnam dates to 111 BC, the beginning of a lengthy thousand-year occupation of the country by the Han Dynasty in China. (There were a few short-lived attempts at independence before the Vietnamese kicked the Chinese out in 939 AD.) Before this time, nobody really knows how the Vietnamese handled names, due to lack of written records. In fact even the name "Vietnam" comes from the Chinese; "viet" is the Vietnamese version of the word the Chinese used to describe the people southeast of Yunnan Province.

That last sentence is not quite right:

The name Việt Nam (Vietnamese pronunciation: [viə̀t naːm]) is a variation of Nam Việt (Chinese: 南越; pinyin: Nányuè; literally "Southern Việt"), a name that can be traced back to the Triệu dynasty of the 2nd century BC. The word Việt originated as a shortened form of Bách Việt (Chinese: 百越; pinyin: Bǎiyuè), the name of a group of people then living in southern China and Vietnam.[12] The form "Vietnam" (越南) is first recorded in the 16th-century oracular poem Sấm Trạng Trình. The name has also been found on 12 steles carved in the 16th and 17th centuries, including one at Bao Lam Pagoda in Hải Phòng that dates to 1558. In 1802, Nguyễn Phúc Ánh (who later became Emperor Gia Long) established the Nguyễn dynasty. In the second year of his rule, he asked the Jiaqing Emperor of the Qing dynasty to confer on him the title 'King of Nam Viet/Nanyue' (南越 in Chinese) after seizing power in Annam. The Emperor refused since the name was related to Zhao Tuo's Nanyue, which included the regions of Guangxi and Guangdong in southern China. The Qing Emperor, therefore, decided to call the area "Viet Nam" instead. Between 1804 and 1813, the name Vietnam was used officially by Emperor Gia Long. It was revived in the early 20th century in Phan Bội Châu's History of the Loss of Vietnam, and later by the Vietnamese Nationalist Party (VNQDĐ). The country was usually called Annam until 1945, when both the imperial government in Huế and the Việt Minh government in Hanoi adopted Việt Nam.

So where, how, and when did the Vietnamese first get their surnames at all?

The Chinese have had family names for thousands of years, sometimes indicating occupation, social status, or membership of a minority group. Well before the time of China's occupation of Vietnam, the Chinese had a sophisticated system of family names for a pretty basic reason: taxes. "Under the Chinese colonial rulership, the Chinese typically will designate a family name to keep tax records," says Stephen O'Harrow, the chairman of Indo-Pacific Languages and head of the Vietnamese department the University of Hawai`i at Mānoa. "They used a limited number of family names for the people under their jurisdiction."

Basically, the Chinese (and later the Romans and Normans) conquered all these places with all these people, and they needed some way to keep track of them so they could be taxed. But most of these places didn't have family names, which made them a real pain to monitor. How can you be sure that you're taxing the right Dũng, when there are a dozen of them in the same village and they're referred to as "Uncle Dũng" and "Brother Dũng"?

So the Chinese just started handing out last names to people. They assigned these surnames pretty much randomly, but the original pool of last names largely came from Chinese last names, or Vietnamese derivations of them. Nguyen, for example, came from the Chinese Ruan. "My guess is, senior Chinese administrators used their own personal names to designate people under their own aegis," says O'Harrow. This kind of thing happened a lot; the tendency of the imperialist to just bestow his name on the people he conquered can be seen everywhere from the Philippines (which has tons of Spanish last names) to the U.S. (where black Americans often have the names of the owners of slave ancestors) to the Indian state of Goa (Portuguese).

Oh right, let's take a minute to discuss the pronunciation of Nguyen. If you search, you'll find dozens of extremely confident declarations about the correct way to say the name. These are not wrong, necessarily, but a central problem is that, well, there isn't really one correct way to say Nguyen. Vietnam has a few different dialects, with the biggest division between them being geographical, namely north-south. Southern Vietnamese tend to clip some of their sounds, so Nguyen would be pronounced something like "Win" or "Wen." Northern Vietnamese would keep it, giving a pronunciation more like "N'Win" or "Nuh'Win," all done as best you can in one syllable.

This has all been further complicated by the Vietnamese diaspora. In the interest of easier assimilation, Western given names are pretty popular—you may know a Katie Nguyen or a Charles Nguyen—but Nguyen, with a spelling that would immediately confuse Westerners, remains difficult. That "Ng" beginning is not a sound that Westerners are use to as an opener to a word. So there is a tendency to kind of let pronunciation slide, creating a whole new range of acceptable ways to say Nguyen. (After all, if someone named Katie Nguyen says it's fine for you to pronounce it "NEW-yen," who are we to argue?) But the key is that pronunciation of Nguyen varies pretty widely.

Two-pronged challenge to Language Log readers:

How many different ways have you heard people (Vietnamese and non-Vietnamese speakers alike) pronounce "Nguyen / Nguyễn / Nguyên / 阮 [Chữ Hán]"? How many different ways have you yourself pronounced the Vietnamese surname "Nguyen / Nguyễn / Nguyên / 阮 [Chữ Hán]"?

I suspect that, for a name like "Nguyen", most people will not even have a "standard" idiolectal pronunciation, but will render it in numerous idiodialectal ways.

Nguyễn is derived from a Chinese surname. Nguyễn is the Vietnamese transliteration of the Chinese surname (阮), which is often transliterated as Ruan in Mandarin, Yuen in Cantonese, Gnieuh /ɲɥø˩˧/ in Wu Chinese, or Nguang in Hokchew.

Many events in Vietnamese history have contributed to the name's prominence. In 1232, after usurping the Lý Dynasty, Trần Thủ Độ forced the descendants of the Lý to change their surname to Nguyễn. When Hồ Quý Ly overturned the Trần Dynasty, he killed many of their descendants so when the Hồ Dynasty collapsed in 1407, many of his descendants changed their surname to Nguyễn in fear of retribution.[citation needed] In 1592, on the collapse of the Mạc Dynasty, their descendants changed their surname to Nguyễn. When the Nguyễn Dynasty (the descendants of the Nguyễn Lords) took power in 1802, some of the descendants of the Trịnh Lords fearing retribution changed their surname to Nguyễn, while others fled north into China. The Nguyễn Dynasty awarded many people the surname Nguyễn during their rule, and many criminals also changed their surname to Nguyễn to avoid prosecution. As with other common surnames, people having this surname are not necessarily related.

In Vietnamese custom as with other East Asian cultures, the surname precedes the given names. Like many surnames in Vietnam and other Chinese-influenced cultures, the name Nguyễn is shared with those in the Chinese culture written with the same Chinese character. The Chinese character for Nguyễn is 阮.

The variant pronunciation of surnames is a fascinating, widespread phenomenon.

The distinguished Penn Sinologist, Derk Bodde, would introduce himself as "Derek Bod", which never ceased to amaze and amuse me; in Chinese I've seen it written as bódé 博德 and bǔdé 卜德. I've heard other people pronounce his surname as "Body", "Bode", and so forth. So many different pronunciations for such a short, seemingly transparent surname!

I know people in the same family who pronounce their surname differently, e.g., "Naquin" and "Boucher" à la française ou à l'anglaise.

I've heard people pronounce my surname at least a dozen different ways, and guess what? I have never, not even once, "corrected" them. However, if they ask me how I pronounce my surname, I will tell them, and in terms of its historical origins, I myself am "wrong".

Returning to Atlas Obscura:

Back to taxes and bureaucrats. None of that explains why Nguyen is such a popular family name in Vietnam. After all, there were tons of those mid-level bureaucrats handing out family names. Why did this one become so popular?

Indeed, why so? Most of us have encountered other Vietnamese surnames:

Tran 11%

Le 10%

Pham 7%

Huynh / Hoang 5%

Phan 5%

Vu / Vo 4%

Dang 2%

Bui 2%

Do 1%

Ho 1%

Ngo 1%

Duong 1%

Ly 1%

Other 9%

Nosowitz continues:

Though last names in Vietnam are, thanks to that early period under Chinese control, much older than they are in most parts of the world, the Vietnamese never seemed to much care about them. They just never became a fundamental way that Vietnamese people referred to each other or thought about themselves.

"Vietnamese has no pronouns, like he or she or you or they," says O'Harrow. Instead, the usual way to refer to somebody else is with something O'Harrow calls a "fictive kinship term." Essentially, you refer to someone by their given name, and add some kind of family-based modifier which indicates the relationship between the speaker and listener. If you're talking to our good friend Dũng, and he's about the same age as you, you might call him Anh Dũng, meaning "Brother Dung." To indicate age or gender differences or respect, you might substitute something like "aunt," "grandmother," or "child" in for "Anh."

Now we come to the crunch:

…[E]ver since [the Chinese came], Vietnamese people have tended to take on the last name of whoever was in power at the time. It was seen as a way to show loyalty, a notion which required the relatively frequent changing of names with the succession of rulers. After all, you wouldn't want to be sporting the last name of the previous emperor.

"This tradition of showing loyalty to a leader by taking the family name is probably the origin of why there are so many Nguyens in Vietnam," says O'Harrow. Guess what the last ruling family in Vietnam was? Yep, the Nguyễn Dynasty, which ruled from 1802 to 1945. It's likely that there were plenty of people with the last name Nguyen before then, as there were never all that many last names in Vietnam to begin with, but that percentage surely shot up during the dynasty's reign.

Something similar happened with "Park" and "Kim" in Korea. It's noteworthy that the names Nguyen, Park, and Kim all come from objects, respectively "plucked string instrument", "gourd", and "gold". This stands in stark contrast to the most popular surnames in IE languages — Smith, Miller, Johnson, Jónsdóttir — which tend to be occupational and relational. I believe that this tells us something profound about the way our societies are organized.

One-fifth of the people in South Korea have the surname Kim.

A bit less than one-tenth of the people in China are surnamed Wang ("king").

Less than one-hundredth of Americans have the surname Smith, the most popular surname in the United States.

Compare all of these with Vietnam, where four out of every ten persons has the surname Nguyen.

One thing I've noticed as I travel around the countryside in China is that many place names are of this sort: "hamlet / village / crossroads / etc. [of people from the] family [having the surname] Zhang / Liu / Shi / etc.", e.g., Zhāngjiākǒu 張家口. Surnames are of importance for many reasons. One is for bureaucrats to keep track of people. Another is for people to keep track of themselves.

