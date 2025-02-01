Stand in / on line
When you queue up, do you "stand in line" or "stand on line"?
This question was prompted by Nick Tursi who remarked:
Two of my colleagues are both from Brooklyn. They frequently say standing / waiting “on line” rather than “in line” when referring to queueing
Prepositions are iffy things, but I don't think we'd have the same ambiguity with "in" when it comes to "stand on ceremony" or "stand on" when used in the nautical sense of continue following the same course.
Stand by while I stand in for a friend who needs a backup at his work today.
Meanwhile, listen to Etymology Nerd speak in rapid fire fashion on how prepositions are becoming less important after verbs now:
Philip Taylor said,
February 1, 2025 @ 8:25 am
When you queue up, do you "stand in line" or "stand on line" ? — Well, being British, I do neither: I simply "form a queue". Children at British schools may well be told to "stand in line", but they are not queueing per se.
C Baker said,
February 1, 2025 @ 8:49 am
Standing or waiting on line is widespread in the NYC area. From the way people talk about it as a distinguishing feature of the NYC dialect I suspect it's not heard much outside of the NYC metropolitan area.
J.W. Brewer said,
February 1, 2025 @ 8:56 am
The standard explanation you hear for "on" as a regionalism in the U.S. in this context is that it is calqued from Yiddish and/or German. I can't however actually confirm that from my rusty knowledge of current standard German, other than of course a general sense that there is no one-to-one mapping of prepositions and "auf" sometimes corresponds to English "on" and other times would be more idiomatically translated as "in." But I don't know whether "auf" would pop up in the in/on line context in German (current or in some dialect common among 19th-century immigrants to the U.S.) and I know nothing about how preposition usage in Yiddish may vary from current standard German although it certainly wouldn't surprise me if it did.