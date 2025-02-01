« previous post |

When you queue up, do you "stand in line" or "stand on line"?

This question was prompted by Nick Tursi who remarked:

Two of my colleagues are both from Brooklyn. They frequently say standing / waiting “on line” rather than “in line” when referring to queueing

Prepositions are iffy things, but I don't think we'd have the same ambiguity with "in" when it comes to "stand on ceremony" or "stand on" when used in the nautical sense of continue following the same course.

Stand by while I stand in for a friend who needs a backup at his work today.

Meanwhile, listen to Etymology Nerd speak in rapid fire fashion on how prepositions are becoming less important after verbs now:

[Thanks to Laura Morland]

