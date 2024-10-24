« previous post |

Sign for a store that just opened in Mark Swofford's neighborhood in Banqiao, New Taipei City:

Four characters. The sign looks simple and cute, but it's a hard nut to crack. Here's Kirinputra's solution:

The sign is technically in Mandarin, and transliterates to —

Līndāo Zàokā

… where līn was transcribed as 林 for lack of a practical on-tone sinograph, apparently.

The target — however incorrect in the context, like the interesting English signs we see in Chinese cities — is Taioanese 恁兜灶脚 (Lín Tau Chàu-kha, = "Your Kitchen", or "A Kitchen Named 'Your Place'"). But the straightforward transcription is Mandarin Līndāo Zàokā, much as Cantonese 鳩嗚 is gau¹ wu¹ — not Mandarin *gòuwù — in transliteration.

So the sign is in Mandarin, just as 鳩嗚 (gau¹ wu¹) is a Cantonese — not Mandarin — word. Of course, 林叨趙咖 (Līndāo Zàokā) is good-natured — in this context, at least — whereas 鳩嗚, however justified, may not be.

If the sign said 恁兜灶脚 (Lín Tau Chàu-kha) instead, then it would be in Taioanese. But that wouldn’t be a plausible name for a business in Taioanese-speaking society.

In Taioanese (& Hokkien, AFAIK), there is a default to the inclusive 1pl. pronoun lán 咱 in a wide range of situations where the speaker intends to involve the hearer, broadly speaking. For example, the canonical way to ask a caller who they are is Lán hia tó-ūi? 咱靴叨位 (or 咱叱叨位; "Where are we calling from today?"). A storyteller (esp. in writing?) may refer to him- or herself as lán; sometimes 1sg. góa 我 comes across as too high or too heavy in contexts where the cognate 1sg. pronoun would be fine in Cantonese or Mandarin. Likewise, there is the poetic pronoun lí-lán 汝咱, meaning "you & me".

Sure enough, there is at least one 咱兜灶腳 (Lán Tau Chàu-kha, = “Our Kitchen") elsewhere in Formosa, where the non-Taioanese-speaking layer is modest. What I mean is not that Mandarin is not spoken there — the area is highly bilingual — but rather that non-speakers of Taioanese are relatively few there, or otherwise unsubstantial in a business sense. Whereas, the presence of a 林叨趙咖 (Līndāo Zàokā) suggests not that Taioanese is not substantially spoken there (it is), but rather that there is a critical mass — enough to support a business — of people that have some knowledge of Taioanese but are not proficient in it.

(The photo immediately struck me not just as being in Greater Taipei, but as being somewhere in the Tionghô 中和 district rather than, say, Saⁿ Têng Po͘ 三重埔. I looked it up as soon as I had “guessed”; it’s on the Tionghô side of Pangkiô 枋橋, which is Tionghô-like. There are interesting dots to connect here, for anyone who has been around these areas.)

The pronoun makes all the difference, which may surprise people that have been led to believe that Taioanese and (say) Mandarin share a mono-grammar. A restaurant or shop revolves around involving its clientele & would-be clientele. You don’t call your customers or prospects lín 恁 in greeting or in courtship, although you might do so in detailed communications such as confirming when & where to deliver the goods.)

Ironically, Taioanese is associated with social impropriety & hilarity in Mandarin-speaking (incl. bilingual, etc.) society, esp. in the cities from Greater Taipei to Tâitiong 台中, not incl. the rural districts & small towns. This is all part of the cocktail that a sign saying 林叨趙咖 (Līndāo Zàokā) conveys in the first five seconds, although there may be some other quirky anecdote behind it in reality. Anyway, I hope this helps debunk the popular assumption that Taioanese grammar is qualitatively Mandarin-like enough to be examined by proxy via Mandarin, with an occasional ad hoc highlighting of select differences. On an epistemological level, I hope this helps people see that there are sociological variables that confound the unwary scholar-in-town, esp. one that knows some Mandarin.

脚 vs 腳:

脚 is the native form; 腳 is the official (modern) Repub. of China form. 腳 tends to replace 脚 in Mandarin-dominant contexts; in particular, 腳 is the only form that most Mandarin-dominant individuals — who do not use shape-based input methods — have easy access to when typing.

