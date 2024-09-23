« previous post |

This is a phrase that has been sweeping through China during recent months. In Chinese it is "lìshǐ de lājī shíjiān 历史的垃圾时间". The expression "lājī shíjiān 垃圾时间" started out in sports to characterize a situation where one side has such a commanding lead that it would be impossible for the other team to catch up. It's a foregone conclusion who is going to win, so the leading team can do what is called "play out the clock", putting in second- and third-string players to give them experience. Furthermore, it would be considered unsportsmanlike to pile up the score against the losing team.

The expression "lājī shíjiān 垃圾时间" was only applied to historical analysis when essayist Hu Wenhui coined the fuller phrase "lìshǐ de lājī shíjiān 历史的垃圾时间" in a 2023 WeChat post.

According to this China Digital Times post (8/21/24) by Alexander Boyd, "Word of the Week: Garbage Time of History (历史的垃圾时间, lìshǐ de lājī shíjiān)",

“the garbage time of history” refers to the period when a nation or system is no longer viable—when it has ceased to progress, but has not yet collapsed. Hu defined it as the point at which “the die is cast and defeat is inevitable. Any attempt to struggle against it is futile.” Hu’s sweeping essay led with Soviet stagnation under Brezhnev and then jumped nimbly between the historiography of the collapse of the Ming Dynasty and Lu Xun’s opinions on Tang Dynasty poetry. Unasserted but implied in the essay is that China today finds itself in similar straits. CDT has translated a small portion of the essay to illustrate its main points:

During Brezhnev’s nearly 20 years in power (1964-1982), the New Russian Empire lashed out in all directions, and even seemed capable of taking down mighty Uncle Sam. Today, with the advantage of hindsight, it is easy to recognize that [the Soviet] colossus had feet of clay, and was a hollow shell riven with internal difficulties. The 1979 invasion of Afghanistan, in particular, plunged the empire into a quagmire. It would be fair to say that the 1989 fall of communism in Eastern Europe and the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union both began in 1979.



I am willing to state unequivocally that the “garbage time” of the Soviet Union began in 1979. Gorbachev only hastened the end of that garbage era.



[…] In [Chinese-American historian] Ray Huang’s opinion, the history of the Ming Dynasty came to an end in 1587, during the fifteenth year of the Wanli Emperor’s reign. The subtext of Huang’s “macro-historical” viewpoint is that that was the year in which all of Chinese history came to an end, as well. The rest, including the remaining three hundred years of the Qing Dynasty, had lost any historical “significance” and were nothing more than a “garbage time” in history.

VHM: This is a most audacious claim, one that I hope Ming historians assess, both in terms of the remainder of the Ming Dynasty after 1587 (i.e., until 1644) and in terms of the rest of Chinese history. See Huang's 1587, a Year of No Significance: The Ming Dynasty in Decline.

[…] In history, as in all competitive sports, there will always be some garbage time. When that time comes, the die is cast and defeat is inevitable. Any attempt to struggle against it is futile, and the best you can hope for is to reach the end with as much dignity as possible. [Chinese]

Naturally, the PRC government is not taking these insinuations about its impending demise lightly, and has brought out its big guns to pontificate against the very idea that Chinese history may be in its "garbage time of history". The probable reason why the government doesn't enforce complete censorship against the phrase is that Hu Wenhui — in his original essay about the concept — does not make explicit claims that it is about the fate of China. Similarly, sensible netizens avoid making such claims. Of course, if they do step over the line and reference China, their posts will be blocked by the censors. On the other hand, as Amy Hawkins describes in The Guardian (7/17/24), many internet users seem to take delight in flirting with danger:

The sentiment can be summed up by a graphic, widely shared on social media – and since censored on Weibo.



Entitled the “2024 misery ranking grand slam”, it tallies up the number of misery points that a person might have earned in China this year. The first star is unemployment. For two stars, add a mortgage. For a full suite of eight stars, you’ll need the first two, plus debt, childrearing, stock trading, illness, unfinished housing a-nd [sic], finally, hoarding Moutai, a famous brand of baijiu, a sorghum liquor.



“Some people say that history has garbage time,” wrote one Xiaohongshu [China's Instagram] user who shared the graphic, along with advice about self-care. “Individuals don’t have garbage time.”



[…] But some social media users are sanguine about being online in such an era. One Weibo blogger, who feared his account might soon be deleted because of a post he made about a recent food safety scandal, wrote a farewell to his followers. “No matter what happens, I am very happy to spend the garbage time of history with you”.

The phrase has become a sort of meme for expressing economic anxiety without overtly blaming the Chinese government or the CCP for the sorry state of the economy. There is also the phenomenon of "soft search censorship" of the phrase which permits the state to use the term to criticize it. Consequently, there is not a blanket ban on “garbage time of history", enabling internet users to push the envelope to see how far they can go without getting shut down altogether. For example, "there are dozens of articles and videos debating the term—and China’s relation to it."

