Tomorrow is the Lunar New Year's Day, and it's the Year of the Dragon / /lʊŋ³⁵/ . As such, a kerfuffle is stirring in China and the English-speaking world regarding the English translation of lóng ⿓ / 龙 / 竜 (J), which is usually "dragon".

I will begin with the pronunciation of the word. In MSM, it is lóng (Hanyu Pinyin), lung2 (Wade-Giles), lúng (Yale), long (Gwoyeu Romatzyh [the configuration of GR tonal spelling for this syllable indicates second tone), лун (Palladius). They all represent the same MSM syllable. I will not list the scores of other topolectal pronunciations for Cantonese, Shanghainese, Hakka, Hokkien, Xiamen / Amoy, Sichuan, etc., etc. and their dialects and subdialects.



Some patriotic and political sources in the Sinosphere assert that the dragon is fearful, frightful, ferocious, and ugly, while — so they claim — the lóng ⿓ / 龙 is auspicious and adorable. (I don't believe that, since the typical Chinese dragon has horns, claws, fangs, gaping whiskered maw, glaring eyes, snake-like body with scales, etc., not a creature you'd like to meet in the middle of the night (or even in the daytime; some have saurian or bat-like wings, and so forth.) Those who pettify and prettify the lóng ⿓ / 龙 are asking us to stop calling it a dragon and start calling it, not "long" (which some people are already doing, but it's not catching on, for obvious reasons), but "loong". That's not gaining traction either, because a doubled vowel often informally indicates a low, dipping third tone (e.g., Shaanxi), while lóng ⿓ / 龙 is second tone. If a variant spelling from "long" is desired for lóng ⿓ / 龙, it would be better to write "lorng", since "r" in some informal tonal romanizations is used to indicate a rising second tone (e.g., horng 紅 ["red"]).

Phonology

Before moving on to the etymology and glyphology of lóng ⿓ / 龙, let us take a brief look at the reconstructions of earlier stages of the phonology of lóng ⿓ / 龙.

Middle Sinitic (ca. 600 AD): ljowng

Old Sinitic (ca. 600 BC:

Etymology

From Proto-Sino-Tibetan *m-bru(ŋ/k) (“dragon; thunder”). Cognate with Tibetan འབྲུག ('brug, “dragon; thunder”). The STEDT database also lists 隆 (OC *ɡ·ruːŋ, “thunder; sound of thunder”) and 雹 (OC *bruːɡ, “hail”) as cognates. Also compare 靐 (OC *brɯŋs, “sound of thunder”) and 霹靂 (OC *pʰeːɡ reːɡ, “thunder”).

This word is found in many languages of the region. Compare Proto-Hmong-Mien *-roŋ (“dragon”) (White Hmong zaj), Proto-Vietic *-roːŋ (“dragon”) (Vietnamese rồng), Vietnamese thuồng luồng (“serpent-like monster”), Khmer រោង (roong, “year of the dragon”), Thai มะโรง (má-roong, “dragon; year of the dragon”), Lao ມະໂລງ (ma lōng, “year of the dragon”), perhaps also Old Turkic [script needed] (*-lan, suffix denoting a wild, predatory animal) (Turkish aslan (“lion”), kaplan (“tiger”), yılan (“snake”)).

Glyphology

Pictogram (象形) – originally a serpent with prominent whiskered mouth and eyes.

Current form developed in large seal script, with serpent’s body on right (tail at upper right, legs on right), whiskered/fanged mouth at lower left, and eyes/crown at upper left. Left side was subsequently simplified and abstracted, with some influence of 立 and ⺼/月. Note that 竜 existed as a traditional variant dating back to large seal script, and figures a dragon seen face-on, rather than curled around.

(The above three sections are based on Wiktionary)

For comparative purposes, let us look at the etymology of "dragon".

From Middle English dragoun, borrowed from Old French dragon, from Latin dracō, dracōnem, from Ancient Greek δράκων (drákōn, “a serpent of huge size, a python, a dragon”), probably from δέρκομαι (dérkomai, “I see clearly”).

(Wiktionary)

The word dragon entered the English language in the early 13th century from Old French dragon, which, in turn, comes from the Latin: draco (genitive draconis) meaning "huge serpent, dragon", from Ancient Greek δράκων, drákōn (genitive δράκοντος, drákontos) "serpent". The Greek and Latin term referred to any great serpent, not necessarily mythological. The Greek word δράκων is most likely derived from the Greek verb δέρκομαι (dérkomai) meaning "I see", the aorist form of which is ἔδρακον (édrakon). This is thought to have referred to something with a "deadly glance", or unusually bright or "sharp" eyes, or because a snake's eyes appear to be always open; each eye actually sees through a big transparent scale in its eyelids, which are permanently shut. The Greek word probably derives from an Indo-European base *derḱ- meaning "to see"; the Sanskrit root दृश् (dr̥ś-) also means "to see".

(Wikipedia)

As soon as I saw that last sentence concerning the IE root *derḱ-, I immediately thought of the Indian religious concept of Darshana, also spelled Darshan, i.e., Sanskrit darśana दर्शन ("showing, appearance, view, sight") or Darshanam (darśanam), which is the auspicious sight of a deity or a holy person. (source)

Summation

Dragons and lóng ⿓ / 龙 resemble each other sufficiently closely (compare the prows of Viking longships and even the dragon-shaped bows of modern Swedish ships) that their names constitute serviceable translations one for the other. Transcribing lóng ⿓ / 龙 into English "loong" would cause more problems and confusion that translating it as "dragon".

Selected readings

[Thanks to Chau Wu]

