This exercise video shows a woman repeating the syllable "rua" to describe a move that she makes:

Problem is that there's no Sinoglyph (hànzì 漢字 / 汉字) for writing that in Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM), although some might claim that it can be written with this character, ruó 挼 ("rub; knead; massage").

According to this table, "rua" is not a permissible / possible syllable in MSM, so naturally there is no known character for writing it. Hence the individual(s) responsible for the supertitles on the video chose to write the sound in pinyin transcription.

[Thanks to Randy Alexander]

