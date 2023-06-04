Annals of inventive pinyin: rua
« previous post | next post »
This exercise video shows a woman repeating the syllable "rua" to describe a move that she makes:
Problem is that there's no Sinoglyph (hànzì 漢字 / 汉字) for writing that in Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM), although some might claim that it can be written with this character, ruó 挼 ("rub; knead; massage").
According to this table, "rua" is not a permissible / possible syllable in MSM, so naturally there is no known character for writing it. Hence the individual(s) responsible for the supertitles on the video chose to write the sound in pinyin transcription.
Selected readings
- "Substituting Pinyin for unknown Chinese characters" (12/3/13)
- "Characterless Sinitic" (9/1/21)
- "Characterless future" (3/9/18)
- "Duang" (3/1/15)
- "Kiss kiss / BER: Chinese photoshop victim" (7/22/14)
- "Sayable but not writable" (9/12/13)
- "Surprising Transformations of a Beijing Street Nam" (1/29/11)
- "Morphemes without Sinographs" (11/18/21)
- "The infinitude of Chinese characters" (9/9/20) — with a bibliography of dozens of relevant posts
- "Sinitic languages without the Sinographic script" (3/5/19) — also with an enormous bibliography
- "No character for the most frequent morpheme in Taiwanese" (12/10/13)
- "A Northeastern topolectal morpheme without a corresponding character" (6/9/20)
- "Taiwanese Morphemes in Search of Chinese Characters", by Robert L. Cheng (Zheng Liangwei), Journal of Chinese Linguistics, 6.2 (June, 1978), 306-314. A classic article that deserves to be enshrined in the Sinological Hall of Fame, morphology-phonology chamber.
[Thanks to Randy Alexander]