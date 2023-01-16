« previous post |

Enigmatic East Asian sign:

Japanese

mono wo okanaide kudasai

物を置かないでください

"Please don't place anything [here]."

Chinese

qǐng bùyào fèng rènhé dōngxī

請不要奉*任何東西

"Please don't offer / present anything."

*VHM: I suspect that they may have intended "fàng 放" ("put; place")

English

Please do not [put] anything [here].

Korean

물건을 두지 말아 주세요.

mulgeoneul duji mara juseyo.

mulgeon (things, object)

eul (object particle)

du (put, place)

ji mal (don’t)

a juseyo (please).

Literal translation: "Please do not put things."

A more natural version would be: "Please do not place objects / items (here)."

Oh, the constraints of signage!

Selected readings

[Thanks to Haewon Cho and Zihan Guo]

