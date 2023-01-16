Please do not anything

January 16, 2023 @ 1:17 pm · Filed by under Lost in translation, Multilingualism, Signs

« previous post |

Enigmatic East Asian sign:

Japanese

mono wo okanaide kudasai

物を置かないでください

"Please don't place anything [here]."

Chinese

qǐng bùyào fèng rènhé dōngxī

請不要奉*任何東西

"Please don't offer / present anything."

    *VHM:  I suspect that they may have intended "fàng 放" ("put; place")

English

Please do not [put] anything [here].

Korean

물건을 두지 말아 주세요.

mulgeoneul duji mara juseyo.

mulgeon (things, object)

eul (object particle)

du (put, place)

ji mal (don’t)

a juseyo (please).

Literal translation: "Please do not put things."

A more natural version would be: "Please do not place objects / items (here)."

Oh, the constraints of signage!

Selected readings

[Thanks to Haewon Cho and Zihan Guo]

January 16, 2023 @ 1:17 pm · Filed by under Lost in translation, Multilingualism, Signs


3 Comments »

  1. DBMG said,

    January 16, 2023 @ 1:22 pm

    I can't help but wonder what exactly the place is if people are so tempted to leave things there as to warrant a sign.

  2. Taylor, Philip said,

    January 16, 2023 @ 1:33 pm

    This image may provide a little more context …

  3. ycx said,

    January 16, 2023 @ 1:54 pm

    This reminds me of https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/please-do-not-the-cat

RSS feed for comments on this post

Leave a Comment