Enigmatic East Asian sign:
Japanese
mono wo okanaide kudasai
物を置かないでください
"Please don't place anything [here]."
Chinese
qǐng bùyào fèng rènhé dōngxī
請不要奉*任何東西
"Please don't offer / present anything."
*VHM: I suspect that they may have intended "fàng 放" ("put; place")
English
Please do not [put] anything [here].
Korean
물건을 두지 말아 주세요.
mulgeoneul duji mara juseyo.
mulgeon (things, object)
eul (object particle)
du (put, place)
ji mal (don’t)
a juseyo (please).
Literal translation: "Please do not put things."
A more natural version would be: "Please do not place objects / items (here)."
Oh, the constraints of signage!
[Thanks to Haewon Cho and Zihan Guo]
