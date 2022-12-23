« previous post |

Meme online from a Chinese forum (fortunately I have a screenshot). Hilarious, but sad, though, considering China’s reported covid conditions.

chéngwéi yángxìng

成为阳性

become positive

chéngwéi bìngrén

成为病人

become a patient

If you test positive but are asymptomatic, are you a patient?

