Perfect translation
Meme online from a Chinese forum (fortunately I have a screenshot). Hilarious, but sad, though, considering China’s reported covid conditions.
chéngwéi yángxìng
成为阳性
become positive
chéngwéi bìngrén
成为病人
become a patient
If you test positive but are asymptomatic, are you a patient?
Peter B. Golden said,
December 23, 2022 @ 3:38 pm
Our nephew in Shanghai held a big birthday party several days ago, inviting nearly 100 people. Of those only his mother (my wife's sister), father, wife and two friends appeared. The rest "were at home with Omicron." This is the situation in Shanghai.
S Frankel said,
December 23, 2022 @ 3:57 pm
@ Peter B. Golden – Maybe your nephew's parties are just kind of lame?