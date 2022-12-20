Fusion food ad featuring fusion script

[This is a guest post by Bernhard "번하드" Riedel from Munich]

Advertisement for Thai-style food made by a well-known Korean company. Hangul with Thai ornaments.

 

  1. Victor Mair said,

    December 20, 2022 @ 5:36 am

    From a Chinese student in India:

    Well, I think this is because it indicates a kind of fusion — I notice that the national flag on the package is Indian. In India, so many people love both Thai and Korean cultures — food, Boy’s Love drama, and pretty people dancing — that something “fusion” enhances their interest and is seen as “having the best of both worlds”.

