Fusion food ad featuring fusion script
« previous post |
[This is a guest post by Bernhard "번하드" Riedel from Munich]
Advertisement for Thai-style food made by a well-known Korean company. Hangul with Thai ornaments.
Selected readings
- "Bur Ger A Head: Thai fondness for English syllabism" (10/13/18)
- "Uyghur as ornament" (9/19/13)
- “Ornamental Manchu: the lengths to which a forger will go” (LL, April 24)
- "Faux Manchu: Ornamental Manchu II" (6/23/21)
- "Exotic letter in Taipei" (12/12/19)
Victor Mair said,
December 20, 2022 @ 5:36 am
From a Chinese student in India:
Well, I think this is because it indicates a kind of fusion — I notice that the national flag on the package is Indian. In India, so many people love both Thai and Korean cultures — food, Boy’s Love drama, and pretty people dancing — that something “fusion” enhances their interest and is seen as “having the best of both worlds”.