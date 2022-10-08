« previous post |

This is a follow-up post to "How to say 'We don't have any pickled pigs' feet'" (9/23/22).

If you had been driving along Route 30 in Valparaiso, Indiana on July 4, Independence Day this past summer, you might have caught sight of this itinerant jogger outside the Walmart there:

I used to dislike Walmart because I thought that it had shoddy products and too many Walmart People, but those were pure prejudices, and over the last decade or so I have gradually come to like these giant shopping marts. For one thing, as everyone knows, their prices are right. Surprisingly, for another thing, they have an amazing variety of merchandise that you can't readily obtain anywhere else; for example, that floppy, false straw hat (I think it cost lest than $15) the itinerant in the above photograph is wearing. Another example is Toffifee, a unique type of caramel candy with nougat, a hazelnut, and chocolate topping to which I had become addicted when I was lecturing in Germany about five years ago, but couldn't locate anywhere in America, where it is known as Toffifay, until, to my immense joy, I discovered some boxes of it by chance on the shelves of the local Walmart when I was looking for something else.

I have come to realize that Walmart seems to specialize in stocking soul food and ethnic delicacies that I never expect to encounter in all the big supermarkets (Giant, Acme, Safeway, etc.). So, as I described in the above mentioned post, after searching for pickled pigs' feet in about a dozen shops and stores in the Philadelphia area, I said that the next place I'd try was Walmart. Lo and behold, when I went there a few days ago, my sixth sense unerringly guided me directly to the canned meats section of the store where I espied a supply of Big John's Pigs Feet, made by Red Smith Foods, Inc. in Davie, Florida.

Three days later, Chau Wu, a loyal Language Log reader and contributor in Chicago, generously and thoughtfully sent me four bottles of Hormel pickled pigs' feet, so I'm fixed for the next half year so far as pickled porkers' trotters go.

Incidentally, on this trip to Walmart, I also noticed that they had three types of sink strainers (bought two of them), a variety of Swiffer and competing dusters (bought a set), and other useful items for the home that I seldom see elsewhere.

Now, with my quest for pickled pigs' feet successfully concluded, thanks to Walmart, I must confess that, beyond the pickled pigs' feet per se, what really endears Sam Walton's mega emporia is the shade of blue his company has selected for its representative hue.

I was transfixed when I beheld the large expanse of that pacific aquamarine on the wall of the Walmart building that bright, sunny day in Valparaiso. By a thrilling synesthesia, viewing it refreshed me as though I were listening to that perfect sequence of three pure, simple guitar chords that constitutes the signature acoustic progression of UPenn's WXPN. It was hot out, but looking at the cyan tinge against the white background cooled me.

Turning more directly to the linguistics of this post, I will attempt to determine what we should call this very special color, to define just what type of blue it is, and to discuss other technical aspects of the color under discussion.

I will declare straight out, I think we are justified in naming that hue Walmart Blue. I've seen it referred to as French blue, Navy blue, and other names, but they're all too generic to match this exceptional color. Since it's a custom shade of blue, I think it's safe to style it "Walmart Blue". If we want to describe it according to standard hue values, we may say that in tabular form it is:

Hex code #0071ce RGB values (0, 113, 206) CMYK values (100, 45, 0, 0) Pantone® 285 C

(source)

In verbal description:

The hexadecimal color code #0071ce is a shade of cyan-blue. In the RGB color model #0071ce is comprised of 0% red, 44.31% green and 80.78% blue. In the HSL color space #0071ce has a hue of 207° (degrees), 100% saturation and 40% lightness. This color has an approximate wavelength of 475.08 nm.

(Encycolorpedia)

Fair enough! No matter how it was created, what matters to me is how my eyes perceive it, how my brain processes it, and the results in produces in my feelings and emotions. Somehow, it makes every worker who wears a vest of that shade seem smarter and more polite than if they were wearing any old color of clothing. Whenever I see that color in a Walmart, it energizes me and gives me a positive "vibe", if I may say so. Whoever invented Walmart blue and selected it as the company color is a sheer genius. Sam owes them a lot.

