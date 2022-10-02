« previous post | next post »

In sending along the photograph below, Geoff Dawson writes:

I find it hard to believe it takes nine characters. Curious as to what they really say.

From a furniture shop in South Melbourne Australia.

The Sinoglyphs say:

guānxìzhě yǐwài lìrù jìnzhǐ (Modern Standard Mandarin)

kankei-sha igai tachiiri kinshi (Japanese)

関係者以外立入禁止

"entry prohibited except for related persons"

I give both the Mandarin and the Japanese readings of the characters for several reasons. One is that the first character is written in its Japanese form, 関, not 關, which would be traditional Chinese, nor 关, which would be simplified Chinese. Another is that that there are syntactical and lexical features that make me feel this is more to the side of the Japanese mode of expression than to Chinese.

tachiiri kinshi 立入禁止

Compound of 立ち入り (tachiiri, “entry”, stem of verb 立ち入る (tachiiru), “to enter an area or into someone's affairs”) +‎ 禁止 (kinshi, “forbidden, prohibited”).

First cited to a text from 1929.

(Wiktionary, which includes the following photograph and caption)



立入禁止 (tachiiri kinshi): a Blue Road no admittance sign on the Yoshida Trail, Yamanashi Prefecture

Echoing Geoff's question, why does it take so many characters to express such a simple message? Never mind the multiplicity of strokes (more than three score), just the nine characters are as many as the nine simple letters that make up the English message: STAFF ONLY (15 strokes the way I write them, or less than one quarter the number of strokes in the nine Sinoglyphs).

It's all a matter of concision and verbosity; choose your own style. Or is it? Maybe there's something about English that permits and favors terseness. We've observed this before in comparison with, say, French (see "Selected readings"). In my impression, English seems to have a genius for succinctness.

So let me turn this into a challenge / contest. In other languages (Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese, Russian, German, Greek, Turkic, Spanish, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil…), what is the shortest, yet still idiomatic, way to say "Staff Only"?

