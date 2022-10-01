« previous post |

This is a story about the frustration of a mom in China over the fact that the character for her child's surname, cuàn 爨, has 30 strokes (some sources say 29).

Aside from its use as a surname, this monstrosity of a glyph can also mean "to cook" and "oven; cooker; cookstove". Although cuàn 爨 certainly should have been a candidate for simplification, so far as I know, no simplified character for it exists, at least none that is official.

There are a dozen or so alternate forms, e.g., 熶, but most of them are very obscure and cannot be found in electronic fonts. See here for a few.

Wikipedia has a page about the Cuànmán 爨蠻 ethnic group in northern Yunnan during the early medieval period. (The second character was widely used as a general reference for "southern barbarian".)

Irksome though it may be to write as a surname, cuàn 爨 is not that exceedingly infrequent among Chinese characters on the whole. In a list of 9,933 most frequent characters, it ranks at #6143, which puts it near the top limit of highly literate individuals. Keep in mind that there are tens of thousands of other, less frequent characters below it.

In my long career as a Sinologist, I've encountered cuàn 爨 scores of times in texts that I have read, so I certainly recognize it and know that it means "cook(stove)", but I would be hard pressed to write it from memory. I could fairly easily get the top part (the upper two thirds of 興) and the bottom part (火), but it would be very difficult for me to get the ⼍, 林, and 大 that are scrunched in between in their proper position and order.

Watch a video of the mom holding the hand of the little boy trying to teach him how to write his own surname here. A sample article on this story as reported in Taiwan media may be found here. The instance of the character they produce that is pictured in the article is much too tall in relation to its width (should be square, not rectangular) because too many elements have to be stacked on top of each other.

So, again, I think that cuàn 爨 should have been a candidate for simplification, but so should have jiāng 疆 ("boundary; border"; 19 strokes; freq. #2036; numerous unofficial alternative forms exist, and I have often seen jiāng 江 ["river"] used as a substitute, both publicly and privately). Likewise jiē 街 ("street"; 12 strokes [average number of strokes of Chinese characters], freq. #1101 [!!!]). How could they not simplify this high frequency character? In fact, in the scheduled second round of simplification, script reformers were planning to reduce 街 to the three stroke character 亍, which I heartily approve of, and some people actually use this in their private writing, but the authorities chickened out at the last minute and failed to make it official]).

The evolution of the Chinese script has a long way to go, baby!

Selected readings

[Thanks to Ross Darrell Feingold]

