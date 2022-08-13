« previous post |

In the summer of 1990, I spent a memorable five weeks at the outstanding summer institute on Indo-European linguistics and archeology held by DOALL (at least that's what we jokingly called it — the Department of Oriental and African Languages and Literatures) of the University of Texas (Austin). The temperature was 106º or above for a whole month. Indomitable / stubborn man that I am, I still insisted on going out for my daily runs.

As I was jogging along, I would come upon squirrels doing something that stopped me in my tracks, namely, they were splayed out prostate on the ground, their limbs spread-eagle in front and behind them. Immobile, they would look at me pathetically, and I would sympathize with them. Remember, they have thick fur that can keep them warm in the dead of winter.

I assumed that these poor squirrels were lying with their belly flat on the ground to absorb whatever coolness was there (conversely put, to dissipate their body heat). At least that made some sort of sense to me. I had no idea what to call that peculiar, prone posture. Now I do.

"What does ‘splooting’ mean? And why are New York’s squirrels doing it?", by Adela Suliman, WP (8/12/22)

Some selections from the article, which has many adorable photographs:

A tweet by the parks agency earlier this week went viral online, confusing and delighting people in equal measure, after it advised: “If you see a squirrel lying down like this, don’t worry; it’s just fine.” It added that “on hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat. It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping.”

When your correspondent, sitting comfortably in an air-conditioned office, looked up splooting online in the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the response yielded no results: “The word you’ve entered isn’t in the dictionary.”

Another attempt, this time in Britain’s Collins English Dictionary, produced a brief entry for splooting, which it described as British English.

“VERB (intransitive): (of an animal) to lie flat on the stomach with the hind legs stretched out behind the body.

The entry adds, helpfully, that the word’s origin is probably 21st-century slang “perhaps altered from splat.” Fiona McPherson, a lexicographer at the Oxford English Dictionary, told The Washington Post on Friday: “Sploot is a relatively recent coinage” and has not yet been included in the famed dictionary, although it is “tracking” the word. “Etymologically, it may be a variant of splat, but I have also seen suggestions that it is a blend of splay and scoot,” she wrote in an email. “It has been quite closely associated with dogs, notably corgis,” but can apply to most animals capable of splooting. McPherson, a senior editor of new words responsible for adding “amazeballs” to the dictionary, said the act may have become more noticeable in the recent warm weather that many are experiencing, and the word has probably gained popularity amid internet meme culture. Phonetician John Harris said that while several internet sources suggested the word was derived from “split” or “splat,” he considers this “unlikely” because “there are no regular sound changes in English that would take you from either of these words to sploot.” However, the emeritus professor of linguistics at University College London mused that it could instead be a portmanteau involving the first part of “splay” and the last part of “cute.” …

In the United Kingdom, the phenomenon is known more commonly as “pancaking,” squirrel expert Natalia Doran told The Post. “But we’re speaking about the same body position. We see it all the time in our rescue squirrels,” she said.

Jackie Foott of the British Red Squirrel forum, which works to conserve the minority breed, agreed that the pose is a common sight among the species and other animals.

The majority of squirrels in New York’s parks are eastern gray squirrels. Mostly active in the daytime, they can be seen twitching and darting around for nuts, seeds and berries, using their excellent sense of smell.

The mammals can grow between nine and 12 inches long and weigh around 20 ounces. They commonly reside in a “drey,” a type of nest made of leaves. They stay in small family groups and live about three to five years in the city or up to 10 years in rural settings.

Incidentally, my friend Yin Binyong, the polyglot script reformer, said "squirrel" like this: iskweeril, which reminds me somewhat of "écureuil", the French word for the animal.

Selected readings

[h.t. Francois Lang]

