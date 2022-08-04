« previous post |

Trilingual tablet at the altar of Genghis Khan (ca. 1162-1227) in Kandehuo Enclosure in the town of Xinjie, in the Ejin Horo Banner in the Ordos Prefecture of Inner Mongolia:



(source)



The Mongolian says:

Dotono Sanagulumǰi

Mongġol ündüsüten-ü ulamǰilaltu yoso surtaqun-du emegteyičiül ni sülde0yin mandal-du derge ber ġardaġ ügei. Degedüs-eče ulamǰilaǰu iregsen ariġun ĵurśil-i ebdeǰü, öber-ün bey-e-dü aśiġ ügei kemen üǰedeg. Örgen olan ĵiġulčin emegteyičiül üǰün bügüdeger medeǰü bolġ-a!

Friendly Reminder

In the traditional morals of the Mongolian nation, women do no go by the platform of the Standard (sülde-yin mandal). It is considered a flouting of the pure norms inherited from ancestors, and disadvantageous to oneself. Let the many tourist women all read [this], understand, and be cautious!

The Chinese says:

Wēnxīn tíshì

Ménggǔ zú chuántǒng lǐsú zhōng fùnǚ bù shàng Sūlēdé jìtán bàiyè, rènwéi duì qí shēntǐ bùlì, wàng guǎngdà nǚxìng yóukè zhōuzhī zì biàn!

simplified

温馨提示

蒙古族传统礼俗中妇女不上苏勒德祭坛拜谒，认为对其身体不利， 望广大女性游客周知自便！

traditional

溫馨提示

蒙古族傳統禮俗中婦女不上蘇勒德祭壇拜謁，認為對其身體不利， 望廣大女性遊客周知自便！

Gentle reminder*

According to traditional Mongolian custom, women do not go to the Sulde** altar to pay homage, thinking that it will be bad for their health. It is hoped that the majority of female tourists will be aware of this for their own sake.

VHM:

*Elsewhere in the Chinese literature concerning the encouraged absence of women from worship at the Sulde is referred as a "yǒuqíng tíshì 友情提示" ("friendly reminder").

**It's сүлд in Cyrillic, and an online dictionary gives it thus (with spoken pronunciation, Mongolian script, Cyrillic script, and a long list of English translations. Google Translate gives "coat of arms" or "crest". The Chinese book Láng túténg 狼圖騰 ("Wolf Totem") was translated into Mongolian using the word ᠰᠦᠯᠳᠡ / сүлд.

The English panel ("Tips") speaks for itself, more or less.

Notes on the Mongolian version

The transcription and translation were kindly prepared by Dotno Pount, who observes: "pure or ari'un is literally 'clean, chaste' but basically means 'exalted,' not 'unmixed'".

I was curious that the first word of the Mongolian text, Dotono (in the heading), looks similar to her name and asked Dotno whether her name means "friendly"? She replied: "Yes, that is indeed my name! By root and derivation it is literally 'close' or 'proximate,' and 'inside'. I lost the middle 'o' to the Cyrillic writing system…".

Selected readings

[h.t. Liwei Jiao; thanks to Greg Pringle, Zihan Guo, Kristen Pearson, Pamela Crossley, and Morris Rossabi]

