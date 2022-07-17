« previous post | next post »

Diana Zhang was in Lima, Peru last week, and this is what she saw:

Diana comments:

This is is what I found in Lima, Peru Chinatown! See this restaurant’s name and its romanization: 山海楼 (San Joy Lao). Since in Spanish — different from English — “j” is pronounced like /h/ (think of San Jose and Don Juan), therefore “Joy” is used to represent the sound “hoy”, which corresponds to 海 in Mandarin or Cantonese. :) I’m simply amazed at the localization of romanization methods, which adapts to different languages and their spelling / pronunciation rules at different places, such as Peru that speaks Spanish!

Not only was the Chinese signage in Lima's Chinatown limited, Diana said she didn't see any Chinese people there!

Selected readings

Permalink