This post follows in the path of its classic predecessor, "Dumpling ingredients and character amnesia" (10/18/14), must see. Here we begin with this provisions list:



(source)

The list was written by a peasant who knows something about writing Chinese but not much. So he uses homophones (if not pictures) almost throughout the entire list! Here's a “translation” of these items into proper Chinese characters:

units of measure:

jīn 斤 ("catty" — roughly half a kilogram)

zhǐ 只 = 隻 = one ("bird")

píng 平 = píng 瓶 ("bottle")

条 m.w. for fish

(N.B.: the "translations" of the homophonically expressed terms are not for actual meaning, but just illustrative of the types of characters that are borrowed for their sound, not meaning.)

zhūròu 猪肉 ("pork") (written as zhūròu 朱肉 ["red meat"])

yāròu 鸭肉 ("duck meat") (written as yāròu 压肉 ["pressed meat"])

dàsuàn 大蒜 ("garlic") (written as dàsuàn 大算 ["great computation"])

luóbo 萝卜 ("radish") (written as luōbù 罗不 ["net not"])

liàojiǔ 料酒 ("cooking wine") (written as niàojiǔ 尿九 ["urine nine'])

jiàngyóu 酱油 ("soy sauce") (written as jiāngyǒu 将友 ["will friend"])

yú 鱼 ("fish") (drawn)

huángguā 黄瓜 ("cucumber") (written as wángguā 王刮 ["king scrapes"])

é 鹅 ("goose") (drawn)

jīdàn 鸡蛋 ("eggs") (written as jīlíng 机0 — half written half drawn ["machine zero"]) — compare to the writing of jīdàn 鸡蛋 ("eggs") on the list in the first post in this series

According to certain miswritten words, one can even tell something about the script’s dialectal features, such as pronouncing huáng 黄 as wáng 王 and liào 料 as niào 尿. Sounds like people in the Jiānghuái guānhuà 江淮官话 ("Jianghuai Mandarin", also called "Lower Yangtze Mandarin") region.

Diana Shuheng Zhang, who called this list to my attention, observes:

What this sheet reflects reminds me of Zev Handel’s book* and his defensive argument for the ability of Sinographs to represent new, local sounds when borrowed by the users of regions newly incorporated into the Sinographic sphere. Who says that only phonetic scripts best represent sounds? Who says that Sinographs cannot be creative, fluid, and adaptive?

*Sinography: The Borrowing and Adaptation of the Chinese Script (Leiden: Brill, 2019).

Thus we see that this provisions list written by a peasant comes at the matter of miswritten characters from the opposite direction of that of the dumpling ingredients list, which was written by a PhD. The former creatively expresses words he never knew how to write in characters, whereas the latter uses Pinyin to write the sounds of characters he / she once knew but has forgotten how to write.

