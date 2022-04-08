Shifting from Mandarin to Shanghainese

April 8, 2022 @ 7:46 am · Filed by under Code switching, Language and politics, Topolects

Here's a poor guy in Shanghai complaining about their lockdowns:

Taiwan News is careful not to use "dialect"; merely saying "He starts by screaming in Mandarin … Exasperated, he switches to Shanghainese to say …"

[Thanks to AntC]

