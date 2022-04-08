« previous post |

Here's a poor guy in Shanghai complaining about their lockdowns:

The human cost of this awful lockdown is unfathomable, people are being driven to the brink, the mental health cost is immeasurable, this man sums up how many are feeling at the moment pic.twitter.com/0kBGPwiNEE — Winston Sterzel (@serpentza) April 7, 2022

Taiwan News is careful not to use "dialect"; merely saying "He starts by screaming in Mandarin … Exasperated, he switches to Shanghainese to say …"

[Thanks to AntC]

