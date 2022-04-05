« previous post |

This morning, while washing my face and still not fully awake, I heard a rap song on the radio that kept repeating "me, myself, and I". It started to bother me. Why would anybody say that? Why would they say it over and over? What do they mean by it?

Emma Bryce (TEDEd [8/28/15]) tells us that " 'Me' is an object pronoun, 'I' is a subject pronoun, and 'myself' is a reflexive or intensive / emphatic pronoun." Well, so what? What's the point? What statement are they trying to make?

According to YourDictionary, "me, myself, and I" implies "Only me, me alone, me without companionship." Fair enough; that makes some sense.

Wiktionary agrees that "me, myself, and I" emphasizes the speaker's aloneness, i.e., only me; myself alone.

English Language & Usage Stack Exchange (5/6/16) tells us that "Me is the physical aspects. Myself is the soulful aspects. I is the spiritual aspects." I'm not so sure about that, but at least somebody believes it.

Joe Andros, on Quora (12/31/20) tells us: "It’s basically repetition, seen most often in song or literature (where a character is speaking). As is general with repetition, emphasis is what’s usually intended. 'Me, myself and I' is a sort of overdone thoroughness. It could mean I am thoroughly in agreement (all aspects aligned), or thoroughly alone, or thoroughly happy, or even just thoroughly myself. It is context-dependent, but the speaker (or singer) generally intends us to know there is no division on this score."

Some websites claim the "me, myself, and I" expresses a concern over gender identity.

Whatever it signifies, "me, myself, and I" seems to touch a raw nerve in a lot of people, since it is used a lot in speech, and there are endless songs, albums, films and plays, television shows, books, etc. featuring it (source), like the one I heard this morning while I was waking up and — at the moment — wasn't quite certain who I was.

According to Wikipedia:

"Me, Myself, and I" (sometimes "Me, Myself and I (Are All in Love with You)") is a song written by Irving Gordon with lyrics by Allan Roberts and Alvin S. Kaufman.

It was first recorded in 1937 by several artists including Billie Holiday and Her Orchestra, Benny Goodman and His Orchestra, Bob Howard and His Orchestra, and Dick Jurgens and His Orchestra with vocalist Eddy Howard. Other artists to record the song include Lester Young, Martha Tilton, Ruby Braff, Terry Blane and Tony Bennett, who included it in his 1997 Billie Holiday tribute album, On Holiday.

I don't know about others, but — once I'm fully awake — I'm pretty sure who I am, in all cases.

