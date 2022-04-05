Me, myself, and I
This morning, while washing my face and still not fully awake, I heard a rap song on the radio that kept repeating "me, myself, and I". It started to bother me. Why would anybody say that? Why would they say it over and over? What do they mean by it?
Emma Bryce (TEDEd [8/28/15]) tells us that " 'Me' is an object pronoun, 'I' is a subject pronoun, and 'myself' is a reflexive or intensive / emphatic pronoun." Well, so what? What's the point? What statement are they trying to make?
According to YourDictionary, "me, myself, and I" implies "Only me, me alone, me without companionship." Fair enough; that makes some sense.
Wiktionary agrees that "me, myself, and I" emphasizes the speaker's aloneness, i.e., only me; myself alone.
English Language & Usage Stack Exchange (5/6/16) tells us that "Me is the physical aspects. Myself is the soulful aspects. I is the spiritual aspects." I'm not so sure about that, but at least somebody believes it.
Joe Andros, on Quora (12/31/20) tells us: "It’s basically repetition, seen most often in song or literature (where a character is speaking). As is general with repetition, emphasis is what’s usually intended. 'Me, myself and I' is a sort of overdone thoroughness. It could mean I am thoroughly in agreement (all aspects aligned), or thoroughly alone, or thoroughly happy, or even just thoroughly myself. It is context-dependent, but the speaker (or singer) generally intends us to know there is no division on this score."
Some websites claim the "me, myself, and I" expresses a concern over gender identity.
Whatever it signifies, "me, myself, and I" seems to touch a raw nerve in a lot of people, since it is used a lot in speech, and there are endless songs, albums, films and plays, television shows, books, etc. featuring it (source), like the one I heard this morning while I was waking up and — at the moment — wasn't quite certain who I was.
According to Wikipedia:
"Me, Myself, and I" (sometimes "Me, Myself and I (Are All in Love with You)") is a song written by Irving Gordon with lyrics by Allan Roberts and Alvin S. Kaufman.
It was first recorded in 1937 by several artists including Billie Holiday and Her Orchestra, Benny Goodman and His Orchestra, Bob Howard and His Orchestra, and Dick Jurgens and His Orchestra with vocalist Eddy Howard. Other artists to record the song include Lester Young, Martha Tilton, Ruby Braff, Terry Blane and Tony Bennett, who included it in his 1997 Billie Holiday tribute album, On Holiday.
I don't know about others, but — once I'm fully awake — I'm pretty sure who I am, in all cases.
Carl said,
April 5, 2022 @ 10:17 am
The locus classicus here is probably not Billie Holiday, but Beyoncé: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Me,_Myself_and_I_(Beyoncé_song)
M. said,
April 5, 2022 @ 10:31 am
Another use of "me, myself, and I" is to deprecate egotism, as in "He's interested in only three subjects: me, myself, and I."
Jim Mack said,
April 5, 2022 @ 10:31 am
Not to mention the Jim Carrey vehicle "Me, Myself and Irene", and possibly George Harrison's "I, Me, Mine"
Laura Morland said,
April 5, 2022 @ 10:33 am
I can't get past your opening sentence — you listen to RAP MUSIC? In the MORNING?
According to Wikipedia, you just celebrated your 79th birthday. (Belated felicitations!)
You must be too cool for school, as kids used to say.
Re: the up-to-date locus classicus, here are Beyoncé's lyrics (final 2 of 3 stanzas):
I can't believe I fell for your schemes
I'm smarter than that
So young and naive to believe that with me
You're a changed man
Foolish of me to compete
When you cheat with loose women
It took me some time but now I moved on
Cuz I realized I got
Me myself and I
That's all I got in the end
That's what I found out
And it ain't no need to cry
I took a vow that from now on
I'm gonna be my own best friend
The video is here: https://youtu.be/4S37SGxZSMc (over 95 million views). Comments include testimonials such as "This song helped me to realize that all I've got is me, myself and I."
I'm not an expert on musical genres, but I'd file this song under R&B. Your rapper may have been sampling it.
Scott P. said,
April 5, 2022 @ 10:45 am
You must be too cool for school, as kids used to say.
Rap music predates the Ford Administration. It's not particularly new.
Matthew E said,
April 5, 2022 @ 10:56 am
See, I figured the song in question was “Me, Myself, and I” by De La Soul, a classic in its own right. Link: https://youtu.be/P8-9mY-JACM