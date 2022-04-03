« previous post |

I've been digging into the digitised holdings of the National Archives of Singapore to find posters of the Speak Mandarin Campaign which decimated "#dialect" use in favour of Mandarin. Launched in 1979, here is one of the earliest posters from the same year: (1/16) pic.twitter.com/gIOWhIa0Qi — Shawn Hoo (@hycshawn) April 2, 2022

I encourage readers to look at all the posters in this series (thread) to see how crude the attacks on "dialects" (i.e., topolects) are. Here are a few examples of the texts on the posters:

A 1981 poster with green background reads "Ràng wǒmen jiǎng Huáyǔ 让我们讲华语" ("Let's Speak Mandarin"). What's "funny and ironic" is that the fruit store sign depicted on the poster reads "měi lì bājiǎo 每粒八角" ("80 cents each"), using the measure word 粒, an influence from Hokkien "liap", instead of standard Mandarin "ge 个".

"Wǒ huì jiǎng Huáyǔ 我会讲华语！("I CAN SPEAK MANDARIN!")

"Huárén jiǎng Huáyǔ, hélǐ yòu héqíng 华人讲华语，合理又合情。" ("MANDARIN'S IN, DIALECT'S OUT.") — even in the mouths of babes.

"Huárén · Huáyǔ 华人 · 华语" ("Mandarin is Chinese")

"Duō jiǎng Huáyǔ, qīnqiè biànlì 多讲华语，亲切便利" ("Speak More Mandarin, It's Intimate and Convenient")

The second tweet in the series advances the notion of the "polyphonic" nature of the Sinophone soundscape in Singapore:

The Speak Mandarin Campaign is the society level expansion of a bilingual education policy that tried to unify a polyphonic Chinese-language soundscape. Dialect broadcasts were banned, for example. You get a sense of this polyphony from this 1957 census (Ding 2016): (2/16)

Here the author gives a table with the number of speakers of the following topolects:

Hokkien

Teochew

Cantonese

Hainanese

Hakka

Foochow

Henghua

Shanghainese

Hokchia

Mandarin

They range from 30% Hokkien down to 0.1% (!) Mandarin out of the total population of 1,445,929 in 1957. The percentage of Sinitic speakers adds up to 74.4%. The remaining 25.6% would have had English, Malay, Indian, and other languages as their native tongue.

In the 11th tweet, the author notes: "From the 1990s onwards, references to 'dialect' begin to disappear from slogans and posters, reflecting possibly the new 'threat' of English."

Selected readings

[Thanks to David Moser. If this Twitter thread should ever get lost from the cybersphere, David has a pdf of the complete series of posters.]

Permalink