Recent discussion of that most Taiwanese expletive, 潲 siâu ‘semen’ (“Hokkien in Sino-Japanese script”), made me think of a favourite item. Although Mandarin 㞞 sóng has the same literal meaning, in my experience that’s less familiar to some speakers than nouns that contain it, e.g. 㞞包 sóngbāo (literally ‘bag of semen’), roughly ‘weakling’.

Like other obscene characters, 㞞 is often unknown to active users of words spelt with it (cf., e.g., “Niubi (‘awesome’) revisited”) and hard to type in some input methods. Other obscene morphemes may not even have a dedicated character, being instead spelt with homophones — a good example is rì, usually spelt 日 like its homophone ‘day’, inviting such (visual and aural) puns as

《人民日报》日人民，国家干部干国家。

Rénmín Rìbào rì rénmín, guójiā gànbù gàn guójiā.

People day-paper kfc* 1 people, country cadre kfc* 2 country

‘The People’s Daily [kfc* 1 s] the people; the nation’s cadres [kfc* 2 ] the nation.’

(Quoted in Kevin Carrico, “The Unknown Virus: The Social Logic of Bioconspiracy Theories in Contemporary China”. More discussion of rì, e.g., here. The People’s Daily is the main press organ of the Chinese Communist Party. The pun in the second half involves a term frequently discussed on LL (cf., e.g., “It is cool to [kfc*] the empress”; “Comrades, ‘hike up your skirts for a hard shag’”).)

Again like some other obscenities, our sóng seems to lack homophones (typically, there are multiple morphemes for a legal Mandarin syllable). Regular sound change from Middle Chinese should have given at least one: 松 MC (Baxter) zjowng ‘pine’ (the voiced initial is regularly reflected as Mand. tone 2) is instead pronounced sōng, possibly in order to avoid the obscene homophony.

And again like many others, our obscene item occurs in the Ming vernacular novel The Plum in the Golden Vase. The relevant locus (via ctext; my emphasis):

書童把頭髮都揉亂了，說道：「耍便耍，笑便笑，臢剌剌的㞞水子吐了人恁一口！」玳安道：「賊村秫秫，你今日才吃㞞？你從前已後把㞞不知吃了多少！」

Shūtóng bǎ tóufa dōu róu luàn le, shuō dào: “shuǎ biàn shuǎ, xiào biàn xiào, zānglàlà de sóngshuǐzi tǔ le rén rèn yī kǒu!” Dài’ān dào: “Zéicūn shúshú, nǐ jīnrì cái chī sóng? Nǐ cóngqián yǐhòu bǎ sóng bù zhī chī le duōshao!”

David Tod Roy’s translation (Princeton UP, 1993):

Shu-t’ung, whose hair had gotten all rumpled, complained: “A game’s a game; A joke’s a joke, but you’ve spit a mouthful of filthy jizz all over me.” “Why you lousy hick of a ‘sweetie’!” said Tai-an. “As though this were the first time you’ve ever swallowed jizz. From first to last, who knows how much jizz you may have swallowed?”

Clement Egerton’s 1939 translation, which famously has some bits in Latin, here doesn’t:

“A game is a game,” he said, “but this is not a game. You have filled my mouth with your filthy spittle.” “Ah, you slave,” said Tai An, “this is not the first time you have swallowed such a liquid. You are always doing it, and who can tell how often?”

The Latin in Egerton’s translation is not his own but Frederick Adam Wright’s, whom the publisher asked to translate into Latin the risqué bits in Egerton’s English (which tested the Classicist’s stamina: “I got very tired of Hsi-men’s penis before I finished” (Lintao Qi, “Agents of Latin…”)). Here Egerton had no fluids that merited Wright’s exertion.

The work’s first translation into a foreign language, the 1708 Manchu version, doesn’t avoid the term. (Gin Ping Mei bithe, online at Kyoto University, our passage here; on the translation, see Martin Gimm, “‘Bibliographic Survey’: Manchu Translations of Chinese Novels and Short Stories: An Attempt at an Inventory” and, in more detail, Kim Soo-kyung 김수경, “『金甁梅』의 만주어 번역과 그 의의”.)

Šu Tong ujui funiyehe be monjirame facabufi hendume, efici efei yobodoci yobodombi dere, hacuka manggi ushe be geli niyalmai angga de jilu cifelembio, Dai An hendume, albatu koimali gūlmahūn si enenggi teni ushe jembio, erei onggolo ushe be maka udu jeke be sarkū kai sehe.

Corresponding to sóng we straightforwardly have ushe ‘semen’ (Sibe osko has the same meaning; cf. Ma. use ‘seed’, with cognates in other Tungusic languages (В.И. Цинциус et al., Сравнительный словарь тунгусо-маньчжурских языков s.v. уси)). The Manchu translation, seemingly quite popular, was banned in 1786.



