« previous post |

With this post, I will begin a series on the nature of the Arabic group of languages. My reason for doing so is that many people are badly confused about just what "Arabic" (a Semitic group) signifies when it comes to language, almost as badly confused as most people are about "Chinese" (linguistically more properly referred to as Sinitic).

For a basic, foundational statement, here are the opening two paragraphs of the Wikipedia article on "Arabic":

Arabic (اَلْعَرَبِيَّةُ, al-ʿarabiyyah [al ʕaraˈbijːa] () or عَرَبِيّ, ʿarabīy [ˈʕarabiː] () or [ʕaraˈbij]) is a Semitic language that first emerged in the 1st to 4th centuries CE. It is the lingua franca of the Arab world and the liturgical language of Islam. It is named after the Arabs, a term initially used to describe peoples living in the Arabian Peninsula bounded by eastern Egypt in the west, Mesopotamia in the east, and the Anti-Lebanon mountains and northern Syria in the north, as perceived by ancient Greek geographers. The ISO assigns language codes to 32 varieties of Arabic, including its standard form, Modern Standard Arabic, also referred to as Literary Arabic, which is modernized Classical Arabic. This distinction exists primarily among Western linguists; Arabic speakers themselves generally do not distinguish between Modern Standard Arabic and Classical Arabic, but rather refer to both as al-ʿarabiyyatu l-fuṣḥā (اَلعَرَبِيَّةُ ٱلْفُصْحَىٰ "the eloquent Arabic") or simply al-fuṣḥā (اَلْفُصْحَىٰ).

And here are the first and third paragraphs of the Wikipedia article on "Classical Arabic", with the first clause and last sentence highlighted in red by me:

Classical Arabic (Arabic: ٱلْعَرَبِيَّةُ ٱلْفُصْحَىٰ, romanized: al-ʿarabīyah al-fuṣḥā) or Quranic Arabic is the standardized literary form of the Arabic language used from the 7th century and throughout the Middle Ages, most notably in Umayyad and Abbasid literary texts such as poetry, elevated prose and oratory, and is also the liturgical language of Islam.

…

Modern Standard Arabic is its direct descendant used today throughout the Arab world in writing and in formal speaking, for example prepared speeches, some radio broadcasts and non-entertainment content. Whilst the lexis and stylistics of Modern Standard Arabic are different from Classical Arabic, the morphology and syntax have remained basically unchanged (though Modern Standard Arabic uses a subset of the syntactic structures available in Classical Arabic). In the Arab world little distinction is made between Classical Arabic and Modern Standard Arabic and both are normally called al-fuṣḥā (Arabic: الفصحى) in Arabic, meaning 'the eloquent'.

For detailed clarification, I asked my Arabist colleagues, not just at Penn, but around the world, the following questions:

I think that many people, including even linguists and specialists in other languages, are confused and misguided about the nature of Arabic. Please help me set things straight by writing a concise, clear Language Log post concerning the following:



1. Is there such a thing as "Classical Arabic"? If there is, how do we describe / define it?



2. What is "Standard Arabic"?



3. What is Quranic Arabic? How different is it from Standard Arabic?



4. How many vernacular Arabic languages are there? Egyptian? Syrian? Lebanese? Are they quite different from Standard Arabic? Are they mutually intelligible? Do they customarily have written forms and a flourishing literature?



Grateful for any replies you may offer.

My colleagues have kindly and generously responded. During the coming days and weeks, I will share their illuminating thoughts on "Arabic: classical, standard, and vernacular".

Selected readings

Permalink