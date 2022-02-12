« previous post |

Recent email from a colleague reminded of a series of posts documenting a general tendency for the relative frequency of the English word the to decline over the past couple of centuries:

There are several reliable correlations with the frequency that plausibly played a role in this trend. The most obvious one is "formality", including the difference between writing and speech, as well as formality differences within written and spoken material. Similar effects are common in linguistic history, where changes start as colloquial variants before gradual acceptance into the standard language.

In the case of the, there are more specific correlated changes in the frequency of relevant constructions, such as the trend towards replacing the NOUN of X constructions with X's NOUN. And the frequency has reliable correlations with age and gender. This might just be due to correlation with differences in formality/innovation, but perhaps there have also been secular increases in the proportion (and especially the influence) of young and female voices.

See the cited posts for details and documentation.

But in the end, the true causes of the the-frequency effect (as opposed to correlated effects of the causes) remain somewhat mysterious to me.

Ideas?

