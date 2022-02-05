« previous post |

The first two panels of a recent SMBC:

The rest of it:

The aftercomic:

The mouseover title: "EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE"

More posts on related topics than you'll want to read:

"And uh — then what?", 1/5/2004

"Reanalysis — and not", 2/8/2004

"The meaning of eh", 5/1/2005

"Canadian 'eh' and Japanese 'ne'", 5/2/2005

"Status and fluency", 5/11/2004

"Clarifying status in Wolof by fake disfluency", 5/20/2004

"Um, em, uh, ah, aah, er, eh", 5/2/2005

"The the the and the thee the", 7/26/2005

"Young men talk like old women", 11/6/2005

"Trembling to be wrong", 12/20/2005

"The phonetics of flop sweat?", 9/26/2008

"'Babbling points' from all over", 9/30/2008

"Bebop language?", 11/61/2008

"Speaking (in)coherently", 11/20/2008

"More (dis)fluency and (in)coherence", 12/31/2008

"Uh accommodation?", 4/2/2010

"Repetition disfluency", 8/15/2011

"Fillers: Autism, gender, age", 7/30/2014

"More on UM and UH", 8/3/2014

"UM UH 3", 8/4/2014

"Male and female word usage", 8/7/2014

"UM / UH geography", 8/13/2014

"Educational UM / UH", 8/13/2014

"UM / UH: Lifecycle effects vs. language change", 8/15/2014

"Filled pauses in Glasgow", 8/17/2014

"ER and ERM in the spoken BNC", 8/18/2014

"Um and uh in Dutch", 9/16/2014

"UM / UH in German", 9/28/2014

"Um, there's timing information in Switchboard?", 10/5/2014

"Trending in the Media: Um, not exactly…", 10/7/2014

"UH / UM in Norwegian", 10/8/2014

"On thee-yuh fillers uh and um", 11/11/2014

"Labiality and feminity", 12/16/2014

"UM/UH accommodation", 11/24/2015

"UM / UH update", 12/13/2014

"More about UM/UH on the Autism Spectrum", 4/17/2016

"The rhetorical style of spontaneous speech", 8/16/2016

"The narrow end of the funnel", 8/18/2016

"Disfluencies and smiles", 930/2016

"Uh", 10/12/2016

"Mistakes", 3/8/2017

"Fluent disfluency", 3/12/2017

"Presidential fluency", 10/31/2017

"World disfluencies", 5/16/2018

"'Um, tapes?'", 1/20/2019

"Dysfleuncy considered harmful", 5/19/2019

"Qualifying fluency", 6/4/2019

"Communicative disfluencies interpolations", 12/14/2019

"Disfluency stylings: On beyond hesitation", 7/20/2020

"Donald Trump, now with more filled pauses", 1/3/2021

Permalink