Trying to clear up the confusion between the two is a battle we have been waging for decades, and nowhere is the problem more severe than in the study of Sinitic languages and the Sinographic script. The crisis (not a "danger + opportunity"!) has come to the surface again this month with the appearance of a new book by Jing Tsu titled Kingdom of Characters: The Language Revolution That Made China Modern (Riverhead Books, 2022).

The publication of Tsu's book has generated a lot of excitement, publicity, and reviews. Here I would like to call attention to the brief remarks of an anonymous correspondent (a famous, reclusive linguist) that are right on target:

Reimagining "antiquated" Chinese

Reproduced below is the text of a book review in Science that you may not have seen. It is classified as "Linguistics", though the reviewer is a historian at Cal State Poly, Pomona. Notice that Chinese is assumed to be "antiquated" and in need of being "reimagined"! There is simply no sign of Science understanding the difference between a human language and a writing system. This is consistent with the way they have always treated linguistics; they have no idea what the subject really is.

Here are the beginning and ending of the review to which our linguist colleague is referring:

Science 14 JANUARY 2022 • VOL 375 ISSUE 6577 page 151



An antiquated language, reimagined

A new tome traces efforts to unify, reform, and modernize the Chinese language



By Zuoyue Wang



As China’s scientific, technological, and economic developments continue to propel its rapid rise and geopolitical tensions, there is a hunger for information on the country’s past and present. Among the new crop of books being published to meet this demand, Kingdom of Characters by Yale professor of East Asian languages and literatures Jing Tsu stands out as a lively and insightful history of the intersection of China’s information technology systems and its language revolution. The book is a richly documented, riveting, and scholarly rigorous transnational account of how Chinese evolved from a hard-to-learn script entrenched in the beleaguered Middle Kingdom in the 19th century to a global language in the 21st century.

…

Tsu devotes the last chapter of Kingdom of Characters to the globalization of the Chinese language. In the book’s conclusion, she recounts a contentious 2018 conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, where a Unicode group adjudicated new Chinese characters proposed for international acceptance. This episode illustrates a larger point: that even as the Chinese language goes global, it still stirs cultural and geopolitical tensions, especially in an era when China seeks to expand its influence in the world.

Jing Tsu was featured in this Language Log post: "How many more Chinese characters are needed?" (10/25/16). Two years later, she was still in quest of ways to inject more Sinographs into Unicode, which led her to participate in that "contentious 2018 conference in Hanoi, Vietnam" (10/22-26/2018). Professor Tsu was also very much in evidence at a still later conference, as recounted by a linguist-computer scientist who represented one of the big players there (part of a much longer series of communications about the conference from him to me):

I encountered Jing Tsu once at a meeting when it took place in Shenzhen (10/21-25/2019). She seemed to understand virtually nothing about Unicode and what it does and is for. (Unicode is in essence a giant registry for letters/characters of all writing systems to be used on IT systems, together with databases about properties of letters/characters (e.g.: uppercase vs lowercase, whether something is a number, etc.). Jing Tsu had somehow been allowed to be an "observer" for our meetings and attended them without a clue of what was going on. (She also promised the chair to hold one of our meetings at Yale — normally they are always either somewhere in Silicon Valley or in East Asia. Due to Covid, the Yale location seems to have been abandoned for the time being.) We have certain procedures to follow when we decide whether a new Sinograph gets "encoded" (added to the Unicode character database) or whether it gets rejected (because it is merely a graphical variant of an existing character). There are many borderline cases.

Anyway, she kept asking me and other people very very strange questions during the whole week. For example: "Oh, you went to the Unicode conference! Was it like this meeting here?" [No! It was quite different; that one was about the giant Unicode standard in general, with many introductory lectures, not a working meeting for CJKV experts.] "What are emoji?" Here is an answer of mine, close to what I told her: Emoji originated as vendor-specific small images expressing conversational moods, and at some point Japanese telecommunication carriers agreed on a standardized set of emojis, presumably to facilitate their use in textual exchanges such as via SMS. And that standardized Japanese set was part of what convinced Unicode to add emoji to its character set, after long debates. And now anyone can propose to have an emoji added to Unicode. The notion itself is a bit variable, just like the notion of "letter" or "computer" or "Chinese" or just about any human concept is fuzzy around the edges and might change or shift over time. That's it.



But she kept asking me the same … question ("But what are emoji really?") another 2-3 times without showing any sort of indication that she had actually understood any of what I said. And then she asked other questions about our work repeatedly, as it relates to the different standardization documents and organizations we are working with. Her questions were repetitive and confusing, and at no time I felt that she understood any of it. And, mind you, the topics and answers we discussed weren't necessarily technical.

It is clear that Professor Tsu was obsessed by the relationship between emoji and Chinese characters. Another topic that has preoccupied her is the development of the Chinese typewriter and what Zuoyue Wang calls the "Chinese script’s incompatibility with the Western alphabet".

A key to the "modernization" of the Chinese language & script nexus is what I have called the phoneticization of the latter (see the list of "Selected readings" for some references). Thus, as William C. Hannas has opined, the alphabet has both threatened and rescued the Chinese writing system.

[h.t. Don Keyser]

