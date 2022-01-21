« previous post |

This story (referencing Australian ABC News [1/13/22], with video) has been doing the rounds in the Taiwan media:

"Chinese bachelorette locked in blind date's apartment after Henan's snap lockdown:

Woman says her date's performance under lockdown left much to be desired"

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News (1/14/22)

This extraordinary report begins thus:

An unmarried Chinese woman surnamed Wang (王) had her blind date dramatically extended by several days after authorities announced an immediate lockdown.

The lockdown was declared on Sunday (Jan. 8) and covered the whole of the Henan provincial capital, Zhengzhou. At the time, Wang was in the city in the middle of a blind date in the apartment of a man she had just met, according to an ABC report, which describes the scene as “possibly the most awkward blind date of all time.”

Wang’s parents believed she was “getting too old” to be a bachelorette and, with the Lunar New Year approaching, flew her back from the southern city of Guangzhou for a whirlwind week of 10 consecutive blind dates. Wang was halfway through meeting this string of potential suitors, when the snap shutdown left her stranded….

The Chinese term these reports translate as "blind date" is xiāngqīn 相親 / 相亲, but I don't think that's quite right, because "blind date" doesn't necessarily imply that you're looking for a mate, which is what xiāngqīn 相親 / 相亲 means, whereas "blind date" just means that you're going on a date with someone whom you never met before and who was set up for you by someone else.

My first thought was that the xiàng 相 may have to do with prognosticating or physiognomizing one's future / potential mate qīn 親 / 亲.

Others weighed in. N.B.: Most translations and all Romanizations [Pinyin], including tone marks, for Chinese characters, as well as hyperlinks for terms and titles, have been added by me [VHM].

Yijie Zhang:

I agree that the difference between "xiāngqīn 相親" and "blind date" is very subtle but important. Both of them refer to a set-up by someone else or some dating platforms with a view to developing a romantic relationship between two people who have never seen each other before, thus "xiāngqīn 相親" implies the primary purpose of looking for a mate to get married with and to start a family, to build a new familial relationship between two families, rather than to simply find someone for a date. As a result, "xiāngqīn 相親" indicates the principal intention of to get to know, estimate and evaluate each other's education, job, family, and other information that may be involved in the viability of getting married.

Zihan Guo:

I agree that translating xiāngqīn 相親 as "blind date" can be misleading, precisely because a date (whether blind or not) does not necessarily entail marriage. Xiāngqīn 相親 feels more like a "marriage interview."

I have always wondered what xiāngqīn 相親 means exactly when used to denote such matchmaking activities. Apparently it has some roots in traditional arranged marriage. The encyclopedic Southern Song (1127–1279) bǐjì ("notebook"] Mèngliáng lù 夢梁錄 (Record of Dreams of Glory) has one section on jiàqǔ 嫁娶 ("marriage"), juan ("scroll / fascicle") 20. It describes in detail the meticulous rituals involved in matchmaking and marriage. They find a matchmaker, exchange cǎo tiězi 草帖子 ([horoscope card of the bride and groom] with information on birth date, family history, properties owned, etc.), divine to see if they are an auspicious match, and eventually they arrange for a time and place to meet: 「Liǎng qīn xiāng jiàn, wèi zhī xiāngqīn 兩親相見，謂之相親」("When the two [potential] relatives meet each other, it is called 'xiāngqīn 相親'".) No one invests in such formalities anymore, but the idea that xiāngqīn 相親 aims at marriage is maintained.

Also, it remains suspicious that one would xiāngqīn 相親 with a stranger in their apartment / house: "At the time, Wang was in the city in the middle of a blind date in the apartment of a man she had just met…"

I am not interested in peeking into people's private lives, but if you are and have time, you might want to see how this news was reported and received in China. It suggests that this woman might have been exploiting the convention of xiāngqīn 相親 to let her xiāngqīn duìxiàng 相親對象 ("prospective mate") pay for her food, entertainment, etc.

Yet, I think your reasoning is also right, given the idea of miànxiàng 面相 (precisely physiognomy – not just physical appearance but with an implication that one's character and fortune can be assumed from it). In your case, xiàng 相 would be a verb, xiàng (to prognosticate / examine), whereas in mine, an adverb, xiāng (mutually). I am sure there are other mentionings of xiāngqīn 相親 in premodern sources that might differ from the one in Mèngliáng lù 夢梁錄 [Record of Dreams of Glory].

Diana Shuheng Zhang:

You’re right! A xiāngqīn 相親 is also usually set up for the person by a mutual family friend (usually from a senior generation). The two sides that did 相親, for people around me, could be the nephew of a girl's mother’s high school bestie, the daughter of the guy’s elementary school teacher’s cousin, etc. So xiāngqīn 相親 is more like the establishing of two family-friendship bonding in the form of two young members from each family. But a blind-date is a totally personal thing for the young people in the English speaking world. There is no familial burden (or basis) behind the blind-date, there’s not a necessary purpose of looking for a marriage (because of the familial set-up for xiāngqīn 相親, those who attended xiāngqīn 相親 would always aim at direct marriage), and there’s no pressure of economic status, age, or appearance anxiety. Xiāngqīn 相親 is usually Chinese young people’s last resort! And those young men and women who are set up by their families would usually be either dàlíng 大齡 (“older age”… I don’t know how to translate this), meaning for men above age 28 and women above 25, or perceived as “hard to marry” because of weight, or lacking money, or something else. So blind-date clearly implies more personal choice and freedom than xiāngqīn 相親, which is set up by an elderly family or family friend because a poor young person is regarded by them as “hard to find a marriage in his/her own capacity”!

Just thought of another thing: to some extent Chinese xiāngqīn 相親 is like Indian arranged marriage, but quite different too. On the one hand, both xiāngqīn 相親 and Indian arranged marriage have senior family members or friends setting up the first meeting for the two young people, and both aim at direct marriage (with a strong conjugal purpose). On the other hand, Chinese xiāngqīn 相親 connotes condescending “worries” from the elderly generation with regard to the specific young person whose xiāngqīn 相親 they set up — at least in the modern, 21st-century urban Chinese context, nobody would set up a xiāngqīn 相親 for a beautiful, tender, slim, and outgoing girl, or a young man whose savings already suffices to purchase real estate property in the city — these young people are believed to have the ability to find their own mate. It is in most cases the common, or introverted, or unsociable individuals that the elderly would set up. These are the “worrisome younger generation” who are perceived as “in need of some external help to have someone else like them”. An exception would be a young female of high educational level: many girls who graduate from famous universities — including the Ivy Leagues — would face a setting up by their family for xiāngqīn 相親. Why so? Because in the Chinese sense, smartness or education is not a criterion for a female to be married. Tenderness, physical beauty, and the willingness to “settle down” (rather than pursuing personal career or cultivating personal abilities) would be what matters. Therefore, having gāo xuélì 高學歷 "(high educational level") or being too smart is seen as “worrisome”, since it may cause the girls to be more “picky” for their men.

In sum, whether pronounced xiàngqīn or xiāngqīn 相親 is not a "blind date". It is an arranged interview to evaluate a proposed marriage partner

