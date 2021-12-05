« previous post |

As part of their broad language policing, PRC authorities are cracking down on inappropriate monikers:

"No More ‘SissyGuy’ or ‘Douchebag1990’: Weibo Bans Usernames Containing ‘Bad’ Words:

Weibo users can clean up their usernames before December 8", Manye Koetse, What's on Weibo (12/1/21)

Weibo, which is China's version of Twitter, has a huge following and enormous influence, but, like everything on the Chinese internet, it is strictly censored and harshly controlled. Now, in line with the recent announcement of the latest drastic language regulations, Weibo users must junk their naughty names.

On December 1st, Weibo administrators announced that Weibo users can no longer have vulgar/slang terms in their usernames, or any other words that are deemed offensive.



Users have until December 8 to change their potentially offensive username. If they continue to use a ‘vulgar’ nickname on the platform, their account could be (temporarily) suspended.

Some of the terms that will no longer be allowed include:

瘪三 Biēsān: slang word to refer to someone as a bum, like a broke-ass low-life

二货 Èrhuò: when used as slang, could be translated as ‘douchebag’

娘炮 Niángpào: slang word that could be translated as ‘sissy’

SB: online slang used to curse people, with SB being the acronym of the Chinese “Shǎ bī (傻逼) = stupid C-word

The new Weibo regulations are part of the 2021 ‘Qinglang’ campaign (清朗行动) to ‘clean up’ the internet and eliminate harmful content.



By now, the announcement has gone viral on Weibo, where one hashtag dedicated to the topic (#微博昵称不得含娘炮等词汇#) received over 110 million views on Wednesday.



Many Weibo users are confused about the new rules.



“I never knew ‘Niángpào‘ was considered a vulgar word,” one user commented, while another person nicknamed ‘Farting Picture’ wondered: “Is 'fart' still okay though?”

With the PRC internet noose ever tightening, it is increasingly hard to have fun on it any longer.

