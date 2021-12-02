Chicken hegemon

December 2, 2021 @ 1:06 am · Filed by under Bilingualism, Language and advertising, Language and food, Multilingualism, Names

From Mark Swofford:

The back of a restaurant stand going up in front of the Banqiao train station as part of a temporary market for the Christmas season.

Tài 泰 means "Thai".  No problem there.

Now comes trouble:

jībà 雞霸 ("chicken hegemon", like "chicken king" or "king of chicken")

jībā 雞巴 ("cock; the male member")

As Mark says:  "The vulgar pun is a bit of a surprise, but on the other hand Taiwan is a pretty easy-going place."

