Chicken hegemon
From Mark Swofford:
The back of a restaurant stand going up in front of the Banqiao train station as part of a temporary market for the Christmas season.
Tài 泰 means "Thai". No problem there.
Now comes trouble:
jībà 雞霸 ("chicken hegemon", like "chicken king" or "king of chicken")
jībā 雞巴 ("cock; the male member")
As Mark says: "The vulgar pun is a bit of a surprise, but on the other hand Taiwan is a pretty easy-going place."
