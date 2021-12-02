« previous post | next post »

From Mark Swofford:

The back of a restaurant stand going up in front of the Banqiao train station as part of a temporary market for the Christmas season.

Tài 泰 means "Thai". No problem there.

Now comes trouble:

jībà 雞霸 ("chicken hegemon", like "chicken king" or "king of chicken")

jībā 雞巴 ("cock; the male member")

As Mark says: "The vulgar pun is a bit of a surprise, but on the other hand Taiwan is a pretty easy-going place."

Selected readings

Permalink