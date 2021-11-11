Womanless
Photograph of a work of art in a Berlin gallery, taken by Johan Elverskog:
Jia. One Hundred Women, 2016. Acrylic on canvas, 78 3/4 x 78 3/4 inches
Based on her gallerist in Santa Monica, Jia 嘉 is the artist's nom de plume.
The label reproduced above explains fairly well what has happened. I invite Sinographically literate Language Log readers to tell us how a few of these no longer existing characters were pronounced and what they meant. Except, wait a moment! No script reform movement can obliterate a character. Once a character has been created, it exists for all time.
cliff arroyo said,
November 11, 2021 @ 9:45 am
So….. Jia's point is that the Chinese writing system is too _simple_?
Mkay…..
Scott P. said,
November 11, 2021 @ 10:10 am
That is clearly not her point.