Oont ze knakkers
This one has been around for awhile, but I post it here today for two reasons:
1. Believe it or not, two weeks ago I actually observed this happen with scalding hot coffee when one of my brothers spilled his entire cup on my other brother in exactly that area. All the more believe it or not, the next day the same brother spilled another whole cup of scalding hot coffee on his own groins. I will never forget the look on his face when that happened. His eyes were as big as saucers. Fortunately, in both cases the thick pants and shirts they were wearing prevented them from being seriously injured, though they both did experience a great deal of sharp pain.
2. "Knakkers" looks to be playing off of "knackers" meaning "testicles." See, e.g., Green's Dictionary of Slang and Ben Yagoda's blog "Not One Off Britishisms." James Joyce used it in Ulysses: “Eh, Harry, give him a kick in the knackers.”
[Thanks to Ben Zimmer]
Jake Wildstrom said,
October 15, 2021 @ 4:18 pm
FWIW, if you asked me what language "nein droppen ze haut kaffe oont ze knakkers" was meant to be spoofing, I'd go with "Dutch" (more specifically Flemish for those "ze"s). "oont" in particular feels much more Dutch than German.
Ellen K. said,
October 15, 2021 @ 4:38 pm
The 3rd looks like a criss-cross between German (or pseudo-German) and eye dialect of English with a French accent (or a fake French accent).
Michael said,
October 15, 2021 @ 4:53 pm
At first glance, I thought "Dutch" also – but I almost wonder to what degree this is the phenomenon from "Murders in the Rue Morgue" of each person assigning gibberish to an unfamiliar language? (I speak German, and it's obviously not that).
John Swindle said,
October 15, 2021 @ 5:16 pm
I thought it was fake German when I saw "nein droppen," but Google Translate comes to the rescue as usual. It's Luxembourgish and means "NO DROPS SHOULD COFFEE UNTIL ITS CRACKERS." If it were lowercase it would mean "no drop they skin coffee oont they crackers," and if it were in sentence case (initial capital) and ended in an exclamation mark it would mean "No dropping them today coffee oont they crackers!"