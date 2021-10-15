« previous post |



(source)

This one has been around for awhile, but I post it here today for two reasons:

1. Believe it or not, two weeks ago I actually observed this happen with scalding hot coffee when one of my brothers spilled his entire cup on my other brother in exactly that area. All the more believe it or not, the next day the same brother spilled another whole cup of scalding hot coffee on his own groins. I will never forget the look on his face when that happened. His eyes were as big as saucers. Fortunately, in both cases the thick pants and shirts they were wearing prevented them from being seriously injured, though they both did experience a great deal of sharp pain.

2. "Knakkers" looks to be playing off of "knackers" meaning "testicles." See, e.g., Green's Dictionary of Slang and Ben Yagoda's blog "Not One Off Britishisms." James Joyce used it in Ulysses: “Eh, Harry, give him a kick in the knackers.”

[Thanks to Ben Zimmer]

