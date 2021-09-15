Gender fluidity in the classroom
Recent article on gender and language teaching:
How Language Classes Are Moving Past the Gender Binary
Languages that contain only “he” and “she” pronouns pose problems for communicating about gender identity. Here’s how some language teachers are helping.
By Molly Lipson, NYT Sept. 1, 2021
Selections from the article:
Tal Janner-Klausner teaches Hebrew. There is nothing unusual about that, but the language presents a frustration that Mx. Janner-Klausner, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns in English, feels compelled to discuss with their students.
Hebrew, as well as French, Spanish, Italian, Arabic and other languages, uses binary pronouns, which means that gender identities outside of he/she and male/female don’t exist in any formal capacity.
In Hebrew, even the word “they” is gendered. In French, “ils” refers to a group of men or a mixed-gender group, and “elles” refers to a group of all females. All nouns in gendered languages — including people — are categorized as either masculine or feminine, and any adjectives associated with these words must reflect that gender.
That presents a problem for students who are gender-nonconforming, and, of course, for the speakers of the language in general. Is it possible for learners of a gendered language to refer to themselves and others when their identities are not represented?
…
Despite some claims to the contrary, it is grammatically correct to use “they” and “them” in English to refer to the third-person singular. We do this when the person’s gender is unknown. On the road, for example, we might say of a driver: “That person just ran a stop sign. I don’t know what they think they’re doing.”
“They” has been used in this way for hundreds of years. It first appeared in the 1370s in “William and the Werewolf” instead of using “he” to refer to “each man.” Shakespeare employed it frequently in much the same way: “There’s not a man I meet but doth salute me/ As if I were their well-acquainted friend,” he wrote in “The Comedy of Errors.” Jane Austen used it, too: “It had been a miserable party, each of the three believing themselves most miserable,” she wrote in “Mansfield Park.”
When male is the default
English is not unique in the singular use of “they/them,” but many Romance languages, along with Hindi, Arabic and Hebrew, use gender as the basis of their nouns.
One norm that can frustrate language learners and speakers is the dominance of the masculine form, which is used as the default or standard. For example, the masculine “todos,” meaning “everybody,” is used in Spanish to address a group of people regardless of their genders at events like conferences or in official speeches. And the presence of even one man in an otherwise female group tends to consign the gender to the masculine.
…
Louis Moffa, who is nonbinary and uses “he” and “they” pronouns, is a teaching fellow in the Department of Italian at Columbia University. Italian is a gendered language with no equivalent to the English singular usage of they/them.
…
Mx. Moffa believes that the first step to overcoming gender binaries in Italian is to openly discuss how they appear in the language. “Being able to teach the gendered nature of Italian grammar has given me the opportunity to be more fully seen and understood by my students, because gender can never remain implicit or unquestioned in our classroom,” he said.
In addition to breaking open Italian’s limits on human beings, Mx. Moffa highlights the “absurd” nature of assigning gender to inanimate objects. “Instead of calling it masculine and feminine, you can just pick other polarities: light and dark, full and empty, round and square. It doesn’t even really matter what it is,” he said.
…
Kris Knisely, an assistant professor of French at the University of Arizona, gets even more specific. At the start of the semester, he introduces students to a number of linguistic developments used by native French nonbinary speakers. For example, the forms of the plural “they” — “ils” and “elles” — are combined to create a new word: “iels.” Similarly, to refer to “them,” the masculine “eux” and the feminine “elles” become “elleux.”
…
If the article itself doesn't stretch your mind enough, a surprisingly wide variety of opinions are cogently expressed in the comments, including echoing some of the issues raised in the previous post. Warmly recommended for Language Log readers who are interested in this topic.
Benjamin Orsatti said,
September 15, 2021 @ 7:13 am
What about teaching those students who do not believe that gender is a social construct? When did language instruction become ideology-driven? Are we all prescriptivists now?
LimeTangerine said,
September 15, 2021 @ 8:10 am
This is also important for those who don't with to advertise their gender. In French, for instance, a woman cannot tell someone her profession without also revealing that she's female. That leads to immediate bias (as demonstrated in several studies).
R. Fenwick said,
September 15, 2021 @ 8:57 am
@Benjamin Orsatti: What about teaching those students who do not believe that gender is a social construct?
What about teaching those students who don't believe in racial equality? What about teaching those students who don't believe in religious tolerance? What about teaching those students who don't believe in redressing class imbalances?
How about we leave "beliefs" about sex and gender to the biologists and the anthropologists, and leave the moral judgments out of the science?
When did language instruction become ideology-driven?
Language is an entirely social tool, and learning how to use language simply cannot be done without learning how to use it to interact respectfully with the various people one is going to be speaking with. We teach people how to use Japanese honorifics. We teach people the French tu-vous distinction. Why should this be any different?
Brdo said,
September 15, 2021 @ 9:01 am
In order to understand this phenomenon it's necessary to understand what speakers of the various languages are being asked to do. The article refers to "Louis Moffa, who is nonbinary and uses “he” and “they” pronouns" The point is that Louis does not actually "use" these pronouns; in English Louis uses "I" and (presumably) expects to be addressed as "you." Louis expects other people to use the third person pronouns he prefers when they speak about Louis to each other. This (presumably) extends to people who Louis has never met and has no relationship with. Louis wants to control what other people say, and how they think; he wants them to use pronouns which are not the pronouns that they would normally use when speaking about him. In English, at least, no one ever imagined that another person had the right or authority to do this, which is why it seems so strange.
Philip Taylor said,
September 15, 2021 @ 9:06 am
Rhona: How about we leave "beliefs" about sex and gender to the biologists and the anthropologists, and leave the moral judgments out of the science?
Sex is a fact; we do not have "beliefs" about it, we have knowledge. Gender, other than in the grammatical sense, is a social construct — there are no facts (other than the fact that some believe that their gender is different to their sex), only beliefs.
And moral judgements have a crucial rôle in science — were it not for moral judgements, Stanford-style prison experiments, vivisection and so on would be the norm rather than the exception.
stephen reeves said,
September 15, 2021 @ 9:12 am
No one uses their preferred third person pronoun, when talking about themselves , demanding others use it , is self centered and authoritarian, also how is someone to remember everyone’s preferred pronouns when they are not around , without their pronoun badges on display
Philip Taylor said,
September 15, 2021 @ 9:19 am
Even the author of the article is inconsistent in his/her/<whatever>'s choice of pronoun — he/she/<whatever> writes :
but
Why does Mx Janner-Klausner get a "their" while Mx Moffa gets a "he" ?
SK said,
September 15, 2021 @ 9:22 am
As French gets a mention – something I hadn't encountered until just yesterday is a distinctively feminine version of 'nous', namely 'noues', as seen here in the Twitter feed of Résistance Lesbienne: https://twitter.com/ResistanceLesbi/status/1437720390378434560
Neil Kubler said,
September 15, 2021 @ 10:29 am
Chinese has a 3rd person singular pronoun tā which is unisex in that it means "he" or "she" (and, less commonly, "it"). It was traditionally written with the character 他, which has the "human being" radical at the left side. Due to the influence of European languages, language reformers in the late 19th and early 20th century repurposed the existing but rare character 她, which used to mean "older sister," to mean "she," so that now 他 means "he" and 她 (with "female" radical) means "she," though the spoken word is still tā (a proposed different pronunciation for 她 did not catch on). In blogs and informal writings on the Internet, when modern writers wish to avoid gender-specific pronouns, in the midst of their character writing they now sometimes will write Pinyin romanization TA, which brings us full circle to where things stood before!
RfP said,
September 15, 2021 @ 10:38 am
@Philip Taylor: Sex is a fact
Since this is Language Log and not Mis-Applied Elementary School Genetics Log, I will note only in passing that there are people with xy genes who can have children, as well as lots more extremely interesting and edifying information about this topic, most of which is casually oversimplified in day-to-day conversations—including, unfortunately by people who claim to be scientists. Science is wonderful! Including genetics!
More on-topic, I read George Lakoff’s Women, Fire, and Dangerous Things: What Categories Reveal About the Mind many, many years ago, and I would heartily recommend it to anyone who is interested in thinking more deeply about how we discuss gender.
For example, “the title of this book was inspired by the Australian aboriginal language Dyirbal, which has a category, balan, that actually includes women, fire, and dangerous things. It includes birds that are not dangerous, as well as exceptional animals, such as the platypus, bandicoot, and echidna.”
Lakoff discusses Eleanor Rosch’s prototype theory, which is also instructive in this context, as well as the fact that there are species which—contrary to the folk theory about the meaning of that word—include sub-populations that cannot interbreed.
He also discusses natural kinds and Linnaean taxonomy, responding quite thoughtfully to a discussion by Stephen Jay Gould (Yay Steve! Read more of his works, too!) about cladistic classification schemes.
Science is fun.
In the immortal words of that long-lost Two-Tone band, The Specials: “Enjoy yourself, it’s later than you think.”
RfP said,
September 15, 2021 @ 10:53 am
P.S. Lakoff’s book is available on kindle and as an Apple ebook—so don’t delay!
Philip Taylor said,
September 15, 2021 @ 10:59 am
RfP — When I wrote "sex is a fact", I did not intend to thereby imply tertium non datur. Sex is a (scientific) fact, but that fact does not imply that in humans (and other species), sex is necessarily bi-valued.
RfP said,
September 15, 2021 @ 11:01 am
P.P.S xy chromosomes