This is a guest post by Pamela Kyle Crossley

Just read the blog post on this. I feel like "I feel like" is one of those passive-aggressive tics that came in in the 1980/1990s, related to that thing where people turned statements into questions by raising their pitch at the end of a sentence (which I think was originally a California-ism). That fake question stuff was passive-aggressive, and students used it addictively, particularly in discussion. "I'm asking, right? Not stating? So nobody can criticize me, right? I'm just asking a question? If I'm wrong, don't be harsh on me, right? I'm just asking?" Very destructive. Students need to be able to make statements.

"I feel like" means "What I am saying is necessarily valid, since it is my feeling, whether it is right or wrong. It should not be judged on whether it is factual or not. It is my feeling." There are times when I think people use this inoffensively — when they are genuinely saying that they are relying on an intuition or a guess rather than knowledge of fact (then I think it is the equivalent of "I want to say…"). But in most cases people are pushing opinions with this preface as a pre-validator. They could honestly say "On the basis of experience" "On the basis of what I've been told" "My best guess"etc. I would hear it as a perfectly unassuming way of saying "in my view" except that my impression is that its genesis coincided with a bunch of other passive-aggressive tics entering the informal language.

Afternote

The worst offender in regard to the phenomenon described by Pamela that I ever met was a male student from Taiwan whose English otherwise was excellent. I finally had to take him aside and plead with him not to end every sentence, and virtually every phrase and clause, with a rising intonation because it was driving me nuts, and I could see that the other students in the class felt uncomfortable hearing him speak that way. That was about 30 years ago.

Around the same time, I had gone up to Cambridge to give some lectures and was staying at a bed and breakfast midway between Harvard and MIT. It just so happened that a speech therapist employed by Stanford was staying in the same B & B, and she had come to Cambridge to attend a conference of college and university speech therapists. I told her about my record-breaking uptalk student and was astonished when she told me that that was one of the main problems she dealt with at Stanford (in California!) and one of the chief topics of discussion at her Cambridge conference.

